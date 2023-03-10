The “Pump Rules” Judges the Ups and Downs of Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss.

At SUR, relationships don’t just change over time in a romantic sense. Shay and Scheana Throughout the midst of her affair with James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and the other cast members of Vanderpump Rules were close, but their friendship changed after Sandoval.

Leviss was accepted by Shay, an original cast member of the Bravo series, despite their tumultuous connection with Kennedy. When Kennedy and Leviss decided to call it quits in late 2021, the SURvers grew even closer.

I wasn’t aware that [Raquel] meant “We’re calling off the engagement” when she stated it during the reunion. I merely assumed they would introduce a pause. So I thought, Oh my God. Shay told Insider in January 2022 that he had not anticipated that. We had just spent months celebrating them and their engagement, so it was rather shocking.

Shay Decided to Assist Leviss in Moving on And Suggested that She Pursue

Tom Schwartz during the divorce from Katie Maloney, his co-star. (Schwartz and Maloney announced their separation one month after divorcing in February 2022). Maloney was upset with Shay about the event when the cameras went up in July 2022 to shoot season 10 of the show.

The Good As Gold singer said on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast in February 2023 that she and Katie had a chat in which she remarked, “I think they would make a nice pair,” “They might be a good match,” or something like. As a result, I took it and ran with it, telling Raquel that you have Katie’s kind of blessing if you want to follow that.

At Shay and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding, Schwartz and Leviss did have sex, according to Us Weekly. Leviss participated in the wedding as a bridesmaid as well.

The situation changed when it was revealed in March 2023 that Leviss had a covert affair with Tom Sandoval throughout his nine-year relationship with Arianna Madix. At the time, the women had united to support Leviss in the face of any criticism for the Schwartz makeout.

After appearing with Leviss on See What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Shay apparently learned about the issue. Following reports that the twosome engaged in physical contact, Levis requested an order of protection against the host of the Shenanigans podcast.

Leviss said in her lengthy apology statement, “Even though I chose to be on a reality show and accepted the good and bad that comes with it, outside of my own actions I have been physically assaulted, lost friendships, received death threats and hate emails, in addition to having my privacy violated.

I’ve started counseling in an effort to break my destructive behavioral loop, develop stronger emotional boundaries, and safeguard my mental health. I don’t anticipate pity, comprehension, or pardon.

When Leviss and Sandoval’s connection was revealed, a source told us that they were rapidly losing a lot of friends, both on the program and away from the cameras.

