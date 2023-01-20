The Reason Leslie Jordan Died Is Known: Details.

Leslie Jordan was killed in an automobile accident at the age of 67, which was the reason for his death.

Leslie Jordan Through the Years: His Life in Photos

The Los Angeles coroner confirmed to Us Weekly that the comedian passed away from abrupt cardiac failure and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The former happens when the heart’s electrical system malfunctions and the organ beats dangerously quickly. Those with a sudden cardiac malfunction often lose consciousness as the blood supply to the brain drastically decreases.

According to TMZ at the time of Jordan’s passing, the Tennessee native was operating a vehicle in Los Angeles when he experienced a medical emergency and slammed into the side of a building. At the scene, he was identified as deceased.

The American Horror Story alum disclosed that he had made his first real estate transaction two months before he passed away.

Guess where I am, then? I recently acquired a brand-new condo, which is why I’m so high up. In an Instagram post from August 2022, he told viewers, “I’m 67 years old and I have my first condo.”

It is never too late to be joyful, he wrote in the post. Actually, I did it. I made my first real estate purchase.

Jordan’s former co-stars and colleagues paid him touching tributes in their grief.

Read More: Jeff Bridges Talks About “Tough Times” During His Critics’ Choice Awards Speech.

Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of All Time

My heart is in such pain. Really, Will & Grace star, I can’t believe it. Instagram was used by Megan Mullally to post. Without a doubt, Leslie Jordan was great. That saying is frequently used, but I’m not convinced it always applies. Truly talented individuals are few in all fields. But Leslie was a comic prodigy with perfect timing. His timing and delivery both seemed to come naturally. There is no better than that.

For her part, Dolly Parton, who worked with the Y all Doing? Mishaps & Mischief From a Well-Lived Life Livedauthor posted a statement on social media on his 2021 gospel album.

Well, the country music legend remarked, “I am stunned and hurt as if I have lost a family member.” Leslie and I have a unique connection, and I believe that everyone else felt the same way about him. Although it’s common to hear, “Oh, they’ll be missed,” in this instance, it couldn’t be more accurate. Everyone who knew him personally and everyone who enjoyed his entertainment will miss him. Brother, please rest in peace.

Read More: Colman Domingo from Euphoria and Other Famous People Who Have Officiated Weddings.

Will & Grace Cast: Where Are They Now?

David Shaul, Jordan’s agent at BRS/Gage entertainment agency, paid tribute to the Call Me Katactor in a statement to us following his loss.

Without Leslie Jordan’s love and light, the world would undoubtedly be a much darker place today. He spoke of the Hearts Afire alum’s Instagram comedic postings made during the coronavirus outbreak and said that not only was he a huge talent and a pleasure to work with, but he also gave the country an emotional haven at one of its most trying moments.

He made up for his short stature in generosity and magnificence as a son, brother, artist, comic, partner, and human being said, Shaul. The only solace one can find today is in the knowledge that he left the world at the pinnacle of both his professional and personal lives.