The Timeline of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship.

A sweet couple. Late in 2021, talk of Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber‘s relationship first surfaced, and things have only gotten hotter since then.

After being seen attending a yoga class together in December 2021, Butler and Gerber first fueled relationship speculations.

A source exclusively confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the two were dating and added, It’s still very young.

The actor and the model made their red carpet debut at the 2022 Met Gala five months later, marking an important turning point in their careers. While the Nickelodeon alum wore an all-black Prada suit to the event, Gerber wore an Alexander McQueen glittering gown to honor the Gilded Age theme.

The pair previously garnered media attention with their respective ex-partners before beginning their relationship. Us officially announced Gerber’s breakup with Jacob Elordi one month before Butler’s connection. The exes, who started dating in September 2020, dated for a full year before calling it quits.

Later, The Euphoria Actor thought back on his time spent with Gerber. In a December 2021 interview with Men’s Health, the Australian-born man said, “She conducts herself well in public. I’ve learned so much from her about coping with fame.” She showed me how to handle it and just sort of let it go, you know?

Gerber also commended Elordifor for altering her perspective on dating. It has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, consistent relationship like that, the California native told Vogue in May 2021. Lust involves touching or wanting other people, whereas love is actually seeing someone.

Cindy Crawford‘s daughter claimed that her mother’s hectic profession had changed the way she perceived love. I have encountered circumstances when I have felt as though I lack the necessary life experience, Gerber told the newspaper. I was participating in fashion month, but because I was so young, I had only really kissed one person. I had never been in a relationship with anyone during high school.

Read More: Brittany Snow: 2022 Was a ‘Strange’ Year After Tyler Stanaland Split

According to Gerber, who was briefly linked to Pete Davidson in January 2020, her lifestyle led her to date older individuals. I was put in situations where I would wake up one day wondering how I got there. She added, “I don’t know what I’m doing, and I need help. And it was wonderful to be able to seek that assistance. Asking questions without being afraid is what it means to truly grow up.

Butler, on the other hand, previously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nine years. Us announced that the two had broken up in January 2020. The Carrie Diaries star acknowledged the positive effect his ex-girlfriend had on his career after they broke up.

Read More: Relationship History Between Eric Dane and His Estranged Wife Rebecca Gayheart

Elvis’ Blue Christmas started playing as I was actually driving up through Griffith Park, Butler, who will be portraying Elvis Prestley in a future biopic, recalled to Vogue in April 2022 during a conversation with Hudgens. My friend sort of had an epiphany when I was singing along and said, “You should play Elvis.”