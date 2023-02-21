The Ups and Downs of Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Throughout the Years.

all things are subject to love’s power. Not really. Before their marriage ended in 2019, Meghan King and Jim Edmonds dealt with adultery rumors, reproductive issues, and Bravo cameras.

2014 saw the marriage of the former Real Housewives of Orange County duo. Edmonds, a former baseball player, had already been married twice. He and his first wife, LeAnn Horton, had two kids together: Hayley and Lauren. Horton lost her fight with illness in 2015, years after they split up.

Edmonds Wed Allison Jayne Raski, His Second Wife, In 2008.

They have a daughter named Sutton and a son named Landon. Six years into their marriage and months before Edmonds and King exchanged vows on October 24, 2014, their divorce was finally finalized.

King, who is 14 years younger than Emonds, joined the RHOC cast soon after the couple was married. The two underwent IVF to have their daughter, Aspen, and fans frequently witnessed Edmonds pleading with King to keep him out of the problems with the other women.

Read More: History of The Relationship Between Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs with Pictures.

King departed RHOC for three reasons, including the realization that she was expecting twins, but the drama didn’t end for the couple. The former St. Louis Cardinals star was accused of cheating on his wife in June 2019.

The sportsman was accused of sending videos of himself masturbating on the same day that King gave birth to their twins, Hayes and Hart, and images of his penis to another lady, according to the allegations, which Edmonds exclusively refuted to Us Weekly.

I regret that I made a bad decision. Edmonds told us after the news emerged that they had an uncomfortable talk.

There was never any sort of connection or physical contact. Absolute zero Someone is attempting to exploit my name in this way. I am aware that she has in the past victimized other people.

He stated, “Obviously, I made a very bad choice to expose myself and my family to this type of individual. I sincerely apologize for this and have asked my wife for her pardon. I’m horrified by the attempt to destroy my family, and I want to file a lawsuit.

We never experienced any issues in our marriage. Documents that this person acknowledged to invent significant aspects of her tale are in the possession of my attorney. I never had a physical relationship with her or anybody else outside of my marriage.

Read More: Cast of “The Vampire Diaries”: Who the Actors Have Dated.