Good Day, Romance! The Valentine’s Day Celebrations of Hugh Jackman and Other Celebrities.

Everyone enjoys romance, right? Hugh Jackman, Emily Ratajkowski, and Naomi Watts are just a few of the famous people who celebrated Valentine’s Day this year.

The 54-year-old Wolverine actor paid a touching homage to his wife Deborah-Lee Furness on Tuesday, February 14.

Enjoy your Valentine’s Day! Everywhere you go, you light up the place with your humor, kindness, wisdom, and contagious enthusiasm. On this, our 28th Valentine’s Day together, I honor you. Iyou, he captioned a cute photo of the pair on Instagram.

Jackman and Furness, both 67, got together on the set of the Australian TV series Carrelli in 1995 and soon after began dating. After meeting the screenwriter, the Australian native recalled his immediate feelings of kinship, telling Today in 2018, “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”

Due to their 13-year age difference, the couple’s relationship wasn’t always easy, but they eventually were married in 1996 and went on to have a son Oscar and daughter Ava in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

The Firalum claimed on Anh’s Brush With Fame in October 2020, “I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever it is.” While you find a co-conspirator with whom you can share and develop, and because life is not always easy as we all know, you can genuinely stand buck naked when they are nearby. You need to.

Ratajkowski, 31, and beauEric Andr confirmed their new romance with a sizzling photo shoot while Jackman and Furness celebrated almost three decades of being one other’s Valentine.

The 39-year-old comedian shared two suggestive pictures of himself on Tuesday, lying on a couch naked with a heart emoji covering his genitalia. My Bodyauthor, who was just wearing a bra when taking the pictures, was visible in the mirror behind Andr.

Cheers to Valentine’s Day! The NSFW image was captioned by Andr.

The couple had a good time on a date night watching the Brooklyn Nets play at Madison Square Garden in New York City on February 13 the day before their NSFW celebration.

While some celebs stayed close for the vacation, others had to work from a distance.

Gal Gadot and her husband Yaron Varsano may be apart this year, but they still managed to display their affection for one another.

