Royal Romance! Timeline of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall’s Relationship

An epic tale of royal love! Zara Tindall (n e Phillips), Princess Anne‘s daughter, and Mike Tindall hit it up right away.

The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation

She was in Australia with pals while taking a gap year.

My coach, Clive Woodward, had just informed me that I had been benched for the semifinal, so I went out for a pint with Martin Corry and Austin Healey, and two other non-players.

We were introduced but didn’t converse much because Zara was in the same pub, the retired rugby player told the Daily Mail in June 2011. Later, Austin gave me her phone number and instructed me to text her to let her know where we were heading after the final so she could join us.

Aussie will be delighted to hear me say this since he will claim credit for our meeting.

Read More: Tamar Braxton Is on The Mend After Being Rushed to The Hospital with The Flu!

A Breakdown of The Royal Line of Succession

The following day, Mike texted the equestrian, and their romance quickly blossomed.

We continue to enjoy going out and having fun. We simply carry out the proper procedures, away from the media. He once told the Daily Mail that if you live in London and go out in London, it will be all over the press. In Cheltenham, you can still go out and have a fantastic time. Right now, we keep to ourselves.

In December 2010, the former rugby union player proposed to the Olympian, who Princess Royal shares with her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips and son Peter Phillips. One year later, they got married in Edinburgh, Scotland’s Canongate Kirk.

Zara and Mike were adjusting to married life when they welcomed their kids Mia and Lena in 2014 and 2018, respectively. Son Lucas, the third child of the couple, eventually arrived in June 2021.

A few weeks later, Mike announced the birth of Lucas during an episode of his podcasts The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby, revealing that his wife had a difficult delivery. Running to the gym, getting a mat, going into the restroom, putting a mat down, and setting towels down.

Fortunately, the midwife wasn’t too far away from where she was supposed to meet us at the hospital. She arrived in her car just as we were taking our position. The second midwife then showed up shortly after the head.

Read More: Actor Zachary Levi (shazam) Defends Dc Films’ James Gunn and Peter Safran’s Agenda!

Princess Anne Through the Years

At the time, he added, “[Zara]was a warrior as always.” She stood up again. The following morning, we went on a walk with him. All is well.

Zara and Mike have experienced both ups and downs in their marriage while raising their royal family.

The rugby coach made the remark while making an interview on the U.K.’s Loose Women in November 2021. “A marriage or long-term relationship can’t always be roses and rainbows,” she added.

There will be bumpy roads when you have children since it is a major shock and a change to your system that you have never experienced. Things are thrown at you that will put your relationship to the test and have to be tested for both of you. The truth is that everyone makes mistakes. You have to resolve it jointly.