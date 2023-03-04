No, “Chill” Tom Schwartz Reacts to Ariana and Tom Splitting Apart Over the Raquel Affair.

A prophecy fulfilled! Tom Schwartz reacted quickly to the news of Vanderpump. Rulescostars Thomas Sandoval In their acrimonious separation with Ariana Madix, they confessed that his Magic 8 ball app had previously foretold that his day would not be one of leisure.

‘Vanderpump Rules Stars React to Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix Split, Raquel Leviss Scandal

The co-owner of Schwartz & Sandy’s, 40, posted on his Instagram Story on Friday, March 3, hours after Us Weekly announced that Sandoval, 39, and Madix, 37, had broken up because Sandoval had cheated on Madix with cast member Raquel Leviss. The Magic 8 ball responded, “My answer is no.

Leviss, 28, and Schwartz, who together with his costar operate TomToms pub and restaurant and Schwartz & Sandy’s Club, have a contentious past. Six months after Schwartz and their wife Katie Maloney separated, the twosome reconnected at Pump Rules co-star Seana Shay’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies.

Two days before Sandoval and Madix’s divorce, Leviss exclusively admitted to Us Weekly on March 1 that while she did consider dating Schwartz following their tryst, it was more of, like, a nice makeout.

The California native said on Wednesday, “I feel like I’m not in the place right now to have a committed relationship coming out of a five-year, serious relationship. I feel like I just have two more years of my 20s left, so I kind of want to live it up since I met my ex-fiancé James Kennedy when I was 21 and am now 28.

Read More: Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Pregnancy Rumors Following Weight Gain from IVF.

A Comprehensive Guide to Vanderpump Rules Hookups Over the Years

Leviss and Shay, both 37, made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later that evening. Leviss responded with Sandoval when asked which of the Toms is hotter.

According to images acquired by TMZ, Madix backed her ex-boyfriend and his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras as they released their new song, Superstars, on the same night.

According to a source who spoke exclusively to us on Friday, their abrupt breakup was the consequence of problems that had grown over time. The insider said that although they had issues earlier, they didn’t reach a breaking point until Thursday, March 2.

Read More: Before Divorcing, Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Were ‘Estranged for Months.

Pump Rules’ Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval’s Relationship Timeline

The former SUR bartender has already deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts in the wake of her breakup with the restauranteur, whom she dated for nine years, even though Leviss, Madix, and Sandoval have yet to publicly address the turmoil.

Kennedy, who dated Leviss from 2016 to 2021, attacked his ex on social media soon after it was revealed that she had an affair with Sandoval.

I hope everyone else feels as ill as I do. He wrote, “This explains everything,” and included a screenshot of a report on the drama. Kennedy quickly concurred when a social media user referred to Sandoval and Leviss as the nastiest subhumans I’ve ever met. RIGHT, he responded.