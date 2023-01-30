‘Vampire Diaries’ Alum Annie Wersching Dead at 45 After Private Cancer Battle.

She passed away at the age of 45. Since 2020, The Vampire Diaries alum has been secretly battling cancer.

After his wife passed away, her husband, Stephen Full, released a statement. This family’s soul is currently pierced by a vast void. She did, however, leave us the means to do so. In the most mundane situation, she found wonder. She could dance without any accompaniment.

She showed us that adventure doesn’t always find you. Find it now. It is all over. And we’ll find it, he stated through Deadline. She would cry “Bye!” until we were out of sight and into the world as I drove our boys, the genuine loves of her life, down the curving road and street. It’s still ringing, I can hear it. Bye, my friend. You little family, I love you.

Ever Carradine, an actress, was one of the first to honor her former role as Marvel’s Runaway Girl. On January 29, Carradine, 48, sent a message on Instagram with the caption, “We lost a beam of light this morning.”

I hope you’re dancing with your cherished mother while keeping an eye on your adorable boys, @anniewersching. I feel very fortunate to have known you.

A GoFundMe campaign was also launched by The Handmaid’s Tale actor for Wersching’s spouse Steve and their three sons, Freddie (12), Ozzie (9), and Archie (4).

Carradine stated that the late Missouri native kept her medical diagnosis a secret in the description. In the summer of 2020, Annie received a cancer diagnosis, she revealed.

She is naturally private, and the diagnosis only made her more so. She wished to safeguard her sons. She desired to recover so that she could carry on working. And to be completely honest, she just didn’t want to discuss it. She wished to be with her family and live her life as she saw fit.

The fund was established with a $200,000 goal to assist the family with medical expenditures, funeral costs, and other costs. Everybody cherished Annie. Everyone. She loved her boys more than we did, despite how much we loved her. Let’s assist her in taking care of them. Carradine penman.

The campaign received contributions totaling more than $45,000 in just a few hours. Along with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke and The Last of Us creator Craig Mazin, actors Jonathan Frakes, Lea Thompson, and Jeri Ryan were among the first to give.

Heartbreaking. According to Kripke through Twitter on Sunday, Annie was incredibly friendly, bright, and lively. She was my secret weapon; I used her in every play I produced and was searching for #TheBoys to be her role. I’ll always feel guilty for not hiring her again. Love to her family, lend a hand if you can.

Kripke cast her in Revolution, The Boys, Timeless, and Supernatural.

Abigail Spencer lamented the loss of her ex-costar, too. You are very loved, #AnnieWersching. The actress tweeted on Sunday, “You will be greatly missed. Please give whatever you can to the #Timeless community to help Annie’s husband Steve and their boys get through this really difficult period.

Wersching will be recognizable to TV viewers from a variety of other popular shows. She played Amelia Joffe on General Hospital in 2007 and Renee Walker on the drama24 in seasons 7 and 8. She portrayed Lily Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries‘ sixth and seventh seasons as Stefan’s (Paul Wesley) and Damon’s long-lost mother (Ian Somerhalder).

Julie Plec, an executive producer of The Vampire Diaries, revealed her sadness on Twitter on Sunday. I developed a fandom after watching 24 and was fortunate to see Annie play mother to two of the sexiest vampires in town. For her family, there is a Go Fund Me page. Annie, you great soul, rest in peace.

After her stay in Mystic Falls, she starred in three seasons of Marvel’s Runaways as the cult leader Leslie and caused controversy from 2019 to 2022 as the serial killer Rosalind Dyer on The Rookie.