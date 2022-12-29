They Said Yes! See Which Stars Have Gotten Engaged This Year.!

getting ready to enter the aisle! In 2022, a number of famous couples decided to get engaged as the next step in their relationship.

After two years of dating Audrey Mari, Josh Duhamel proposed in January. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019; they have a kid together named Axl, who was born in August 2013.

They are both incredibly kind individuals who are devoted to their son, but their personalities are too dissimilar for them to coexist, a source told US Weekly in September 2017, shortly after the couple announced their separation.

In October 2017, Fergie talked openly about splitting up with Duhamel. She admitted as much on The Wendy Williams Show at the time. I intended to remain wed forever.

The former Las Vegas resident made remarriage hints a year later. Within the following five years, I want to have additional children. He addressed this on the Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018: “So it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids.” It’s not like I’m just trying to screw up everything. Really, that’s not who I am. I’m looking for a woman I can settle down with and start a family with, you know?

At the time, Duhamel also thought back on his failed relationship with Fergie. I had a fantastic friendship with Ferg. I do and always will love that girl. We didn’t work out, but she is the mother of my child and I will always have her back, he said. She is amazing. I’m just looking for someone, really. I guess that’s what I’m looking for.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer sent her ex-husband her best wishes after the Transformers star announced his engagement to Mari on social media. Congrats!!! She added six green heart emoticons to her Instagram comment.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Duggar announced in January that he had become engaged to Hannah Wissmann. Three months after the couple confirmed their courtship, the news was released.

I’ve never been happier. Never felt so fortunate! In October 2021, the 19 Kids and Countingalum gushed on Instagram. One of the biggest pleasures of our life has been getting to know one another! We can’t wait to start telling you our story and to see what God has in store for us in the future. #mygirlfriend.

On social media, the well-known Duggar family congratulated him and his fiancé on their engagement. A good-looking couple there, Jessica Duggar said in response.

