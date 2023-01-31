Whitney Cummings Is Chrissy Teigen, John Legend’s Daughter Esti’s Godmother.

When one star is born, another star rejoices! Many celebrities have chosen their renowned acquaintances to be their children’s godparents over the years, and those who were fortunate enough to have an iconic godparent as children know that the connection is difficult to break.

Coco Cox’s godmother is Jennifer Aniston, who was appointed in 2004. One month after the Friends season 10 finale, Cox and her ex-husband David Arquette welcomed their famous child.

Greetings on your birthday, Cocolicious! In order to commemorate Coco’s 17th birthday in June 2021, Aniston captioned an Instagram Story, demonstrating how solid their relationship has always been.

Additionally, Garrett Hedlund chooses a former co-star to be the godfather of Rhodes, the child he shares with Emma Roberts. The Minnesota native decided to go with Tim McGraw, who portrayed his father in the 2004 film Friday Night Lights because he believed him to be a father figure himself.

He’s someone I respect and adore, not just for being an incredible parent and husband, but also for being an incredible musician and actor, said Hedlund, who also collaborated with McGraw on 2011’s Country Strong, on a February 2021 episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show. In that movie, he served as a rather abusive father figure for the first time in my life. However, since working together on Country Strong, we have stayed great friends.

There are also a lot of adult stars who have known famous people their entire lives. Famous director Steven Spielberg lists Gwyneth Paltrow and Drew Barrymore as his goddaughters.

You lead a strange life. Has he captured any significant events in your life? If so, do they appear epic? In a March interview, Kelly Clarkson questioned the Goop founder about her well-known godfather.

The singer had a follow-up query when the It’s All Good author disclosed that the Jaws filmmaker was the only one to record any recordings at her September 2018 wedding to Brad Falchuk.

Your wedding videography was excellent. He charged you, right? Paltrow giggled in response to her question.

Barrymore has a close relationship with Spielberg as well since she credits the director with helping her succeed in her profession. At age 6, the talk show host appeared in the movie ET, where they first connected.

Don’t act like your characters, Steven advised me. Be your characters, Barrymore said in 2014 to The New York Times. I’m not sure whether I would have succeeded as an actor as I got older and maintained acting if it weren’t for that advice, as it was the thing that kept me alive. I’m a pretender, not an actor.

Find out which celebrities have famous godparents (or have given their offspring famous godparents) by scrolling through the list below: