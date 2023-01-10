Who Did the Stars of “The Vampire Diaries” Date in Real Life?

preserving love! The characters of the fictional Virginian town of Mystic Falls were the main subject of the 2009–2017 television series The Vampires Diaries. Fans soon found themselves emotionally immersed in both the love relationships depicted on the show and the ones that exist in real life.

The actors Ian Somerhalder and Damon Salvatore, who played Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore, began dating in 2010 and dated for three years. Although Somerhalder went on with Nikki Reed a year after their breakup, there was no animosity between the ex-couples.

Dobrev acknowledged in January 2019 that despite her experience with the Smallville alum, she did not think it odd that she was acquainted with Somerhalder and Reed.

The Flatliners star replied at the time while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, “I don’t think that’s weird at all.” I think that’s wonderful. Why can’t everybody get along?

Dobrev, on the other hand, fell in love in 2020 with Shaun White. A year later, the athlete spoke candidly about seeing his girlfriend in her iconic CW series role.

The gold medallist from the X Games exclusively spoke to Us Weekly in June 2021. “I was like, Oh, I should check out this show while we were getting to know each other,” she said. There are numerous episodes. Not that I was upset about it, but I had no idea how far I would sink. because there are currently 10 episodes per season. There are roughly 23 of these per season. And I was involved!

White acknowledged that despite his commitment to researching Dobrev’s prior films, he was unaware of the sci-fi series’ spinoffs, including the Originals and Legacies.

He made light of the first spinoff show by saying that it keeps coming up in his list of recommended [shows]. What are The Originals? Who are the imitators?

White also explained at the time how the pair celebrated their anniversary despite the coronavirus pandemic.

He explained, “I wanted to recreate our first date, but nothing was open. I was able to convince the proprietor of the establishment to let us in. To be honest, it was great to have the apartment to ourselves.

Read More: Dan Marino Net Worth 2023: Deep Dive Into His Career, Life & Relationships.

Regarding Somerhalder, Dobrev’s former co-star, they were married in 2015. The Twilight actress later revealed the key to their successful marriage: having a stake in one other’s ambitions.

TheThirteenstar told Us in 2019 that I’ve always had a lot of things that I’m quite passionate about, much like Ian does. Being supportive of one other’s dreams, aspirations, and passions is something we both actively practice because we are both really passionate individuals with busy schedules.

Read More: Why Prince Harry Feels ‘Relief’ Now That Netflix Doc and ‘Spare’ Memoir Are Done.

The Lost alum shared his advice on how to have a great relationship two years later.

He emphasized communication and setting aside time for one another on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in February 2021. She is the first to suggest going on a bike ride, going for a long stroll with your friends, or just going to have a bourbon at the bar.