Amanda Stanton Engaged: A Famous Reality Star Engaged with Nick Buonfiglio

Amanda Stanton is currently 31 years old. Her birthday is April 9th, 1990. Although we don’t know her parents’ identities just yet, she has a sister named Carissa and is quite close to both their mom and their sister. Family information about Amanda Stanton is scarce on the internet but will serve to keep you in the loop in the future.

Amanda Stanton, likewise, regularly posts images of her family to Instagram, although there is little information available about them. She is currently based in, and there is limited information available about her early life. However, whenever we have new information on the matter, we will be sure to share it with you.

History of Amanda Stanton

On April 9, 1990, in the United States, famed Reality Star Amanda Stanton was born. popular after her appearance on The Bachelor. She appeared in the eighth episode of the show’s twentieth season, in 2016, and was subsequently eliminated. They say that Amanda Stanton is an Aries because of her personality.

Kinsley and Charlie, both of whom she had with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, are her children. In 2016, she was engaged to Josh Murray; however, the couple later broke up. Brendan Fitzpatrick became her boyfriend this year (2019).

Read More- Is Gemma Collins Engaged: Businesswoman Is Engaged to Rami Hawash

Career

Is Amanda a popular user of TikTok? Another user with a significant fan base on TikTok is Amanda. She has amassed 30.4%K followers on TikTok, where she posts largely dance videos and videos of her daughters.

On TikTok, she also promotes the various companies she has collaborated with and provides a tutorial on how to apply makeup.

Read More- Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To: Tik Tok Star Zoe La Verne Is Engaged with Dawson Day

Can You Tell Me About Amanda Stanton’s Past Relationships?

Nick Buonfiglio married Amanda Stanton in 2012. Her ex-spouse is a digital business development guru. After three years of dating, the couple broke up in 2015. It was a blessing to have two such lovely daughters.

Amanda also dated Josh Murray, a former contestant on The Bachelor. Josh proposed to her right there on the show where they had their first date. He surprised her with a $85,000 diamond ring. However, the relationship didn’t continue long, as it ended in December of 2016.

Bobby Jacobs, a well-known volleyball player, was another man she dated. Unfortunately, this pair also eventually split up in 2019. The hacking of Amanda’s phone, according to Bobby, was the final straw in their relationship.

Read More- Billy Corgan Engaged: An American Songwrite Is Engaged with Chloe Mendel

Amanda Stanton Engaged

Amanda Stanton has popped the question! The 31-year-old star of “Bachelor Nation” just posted an Instagram on Thursday proclaiming her engagement to longtime boyfriend Michael Fogel. After the happy event, Stanton posted a snapshot of the engaged pair gazing at each other in awe.

With an enthusiastic “YES!!!” she accompanied the photo with her reaction. Several of Stanton’s fellow celebrities in Bachelor Nation sent him encouraging words. JoJo Fletcher and Ashley Iaconetti both gushed over the couple after hearing the news, and Kristina Schulman exclaimed that she is “over the moon” about the engagement. Additional “congrats” were provided by Jade Roper Tolbert, Elyse Dehlbom, and Jenna Cooper.

Bekah Martinez said, “Q&As with Michael FOREVER,” while Caila Quinn added, “Aww congratulations Amanda!!!” Stanton also shared the news on her Instagram Story. Reposting her engagement news, she added, “When you know, you know.”

“Ahh I’m still freaking out & shaking lol,” she said in the caption of another Instagram Story. “Want to share everything with you right now! All of y’support all’s means the world to me, ilysm!!”

Stanton and her ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, to whom she was married from 2012 to 2015, have two children together: Kinsley, 9, and Charlie, 7. To move on from her failed marriage, Stanton competed on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. (The 32-year-old Hoosier from Indiana recently married his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Clarke Higgins.)

Later that year, Stanton was a guest on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise. Although she revealed to PEOPLE in January 2017 that she and her show-ending fiance Josh Murray had broken up, they remained engaged throughout the series.

By the time the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise rolled around, Stanton was already dating Robby Hayes. Before she went public with her romance with Fogel in February, she was rumoured to be dating Bobby Jacobs and Oren Agman.

The couple and Stanton’s two daughters spent Thanksgiving together last month. After viewers of The Bachelor fell in love with single mother Amanda Stanton during Ben Higgins’ season, the show’s producers gave her a major boost to her profile in 2016. Stanton persisted in her quest for love in front of the camera even after she was eliminated and did not receive the final rose.

After finishing up with The Bachelor, Stanton went to Mexico not once, but twice, to film the spinoff series Bachelor in Paradise. The native Californian on BIP was proposed to by ex-boyfriend Josh Murray during her first season.