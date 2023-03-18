An Animal Party! Hayes’ Third Birthday Is Celebrated by Maren Morris.

seeing their young ones develop! In 2023, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Raven Gates, and others marked their kids’ birthdays with loving messages and enjoyable celebrations.

Chicago, the daughter of the founder of SKIMS, turned 5 on January 15, and Kardashian wrote a heartfelt ode to her little sister for the occasion.

my identical twin. Happy fifth birthday. I can’t believe you’re only five! The reality TV actress captioned multiple Instagram pictures of herself and Chicago posing in coordinated loungewear, “I’m so, so pleased to be your mom, it’s the finest feeling in the world.” Chicago is Chicago’s son. You are the cutest, nicest, funniest, and most self-reliant girl in the entire world, and I adore you so much!

The mother-daughter team’s striking likeness was acknowledged by Khlo Kardashian, who wrote, “Def your twin” in the comments section. Along with Chicago, Kim, and her ex-husband Kanye West are parents to three other children: North, born in 2013, Saint, born in 2015, and Psalm, born in 2019.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, who delivered her first child, son Gates, with husband Adam Gottschalk in January 2022, is fresh to the experience whereas the Hulu personality has been celebrating her kids’ birthday celebrations for almost ten years.

Read More: Kyle Talks About Carl’s Loverboy Exit: There Were “Plenty” of Opportunities to “fire Him”.

On January 14, Raven celebrated Gates’ birthday by hosting a party to honor his first solar orbit. Cookies baked for the occasion included one in the shape of a ball with Gates’ name on it, according to a post from the @thesweetthumbconfections accounts shared via Raven’s Instagram Story.

The caption said, “A hole in O N E! Gates 1st Par-Tee!”.

One year prior, Raven raved over her then-newborn just days after bringing him home from the hospital.

Before him, what was life like? I don’t remember, the new mother stated at the time on Instagram. I’ve heard from so many of you that it’s difficult to describe how you feel when you first see your child. You were all incredibly accurate!

The native of Arkansas and Gottschalk wed in April 2021 following multiple pandemic-related delays. They first became acquainted while filming season four of BiPin in 2017. The couple had plenty of time to consider growing their family while they awaited their wedding.

Read More: Next, Bow! Rihanna’s Halftime Performance During the Super Bowl Rocked the House.

I have baby fever, but Adam has extreme baby fever, Raven told us in August 2020, adding that it would be totally fine if they got pregnant by accident.