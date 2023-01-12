Anderson Cooper: Additional Celebrities Who Don’t Want to Leave Their Children with Inheritances.

by themselves! More famous parents, including Daniel Craig, Ashton Kutcher, and others, have chosen not to leave their kids with trust monies.

There’s a saying that goes, “If you die rich, you fail.” In an interview with Candis in August 2021, the Defianceactor stated. I believe Andrew Carnegie donated what, in today’s terms, would be around 11 billion dollars, which demonstrates his wealth since I’ll guess he also kept some of it. But I don’t want to leave the following generation a huge inheritance.

The native of England thought inheritances were pretty disgusting. My mentality is to get rid of or give it away before you depart, the James Bond actor said.

In 1992, Ella Loudon, the daughter of the Golden Globe nominee and his ex-wife Fiona Loudon, was born. Craig and Rachel Weisz welcomed a baby daughter before the end of 2018. When the couple got married in 2011, Craig also took on the role of Henry, the actress’s ex-husband Darren Aronofsky‘s son.

Regarding Kutcher, the That 70s Show actor and Mila Kunis are parents to Wyatt and Dimitri. The native of Iowa explained to Dax Shepard in November 2019 why they didn’t want to leave the little ones any money.

In a previous episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Kutcher said, “I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up donating our money to numerous causes and charities. My children are extremely wealthy, yet they are unaware of it. They won’t be aware of it because this is the only one they will be aware of.

TheRanchalum continued by saying that the pair made a conscious effort to raise extremely resourceful kids.

The Punk d inventor said that as long as people are aware of what to do in case they run out of something, hopefully, they would be inspired to obtain it or a similar item. I’ll make an investment in my children’s business ventures if they have a solid business strategy. However, they do not receive trust.

By bringing his children on frequent camping excursions and forgoing gifts around Christmas, he and Kunis wanted to instill these virtues in their offspring.

Continue reading to learn why more famous people—including Sting and Marie Osmond—don’t give their children trust funds.