Andi Dorfman Engaged: A Famous Reality Star Is Engaged with Blaine Hart

Andi Dorfman (born April 3, 1987, age 34) is a public figure, celebrity, model, campaigner, and businesswoman from Georgia, United States. She rose to prominence after appearing on the season 18 of The Bachelor, in which Juan Pablo Galavis featured as a Bachelor.

However, Andi does not make it to the finals, but she remains in the programme until week six and is named the competition’s third runner-up. Andi, 26, never expected to find love in 2022 and be engaged on March 30, 2022, when she competed on The Bachelor season 18. Yes, she is now married.

Andi Dorfman’s Biography

Andi Dorfman was born under the sign of Aries, according to astrology.

Andi Dorfman (born April 3, 1987) is an American television personality, author, and former Assistant District Attorney from Fulton County, Georgia. She was a contestant on The Bachelor’s eighteenth season and the lead on The Bachelorette’s tenth season. In the ninth episode of The Bachelor, she made headlines for walking out on bachelor Juan Pablo Galavis. She was the first former attorney to appear on The Bachelorette.

She grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, with her older sister. She married Josh Murray, but the pair later divorced. Dorfman was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the younger of two sisters. She graduated from Louisiana State University in 2009 and received her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law in 2012. She had worked as an Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County, Georgia. She is Tommy Dorfman’s cousin.

Inside Andi Dorfman’s Career

Andi Dorfman has worked in a variety of fields. She was previously an Assistant District Attorney and a TV personality. Later, she graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law with a Juris Doctorate and began working as an Assistant District Attorney.

Furthermore, Andi worked as a law enforcement official who represented the state government on behalf of the District Attorney in the prosecution of alleged offenders. She appeared on the 18th season of the dating game program “The Bachelor.” She also appeared in the 2014 drama “The Bachelorette.” She couldn’t stand the time difference between her job and her TV career.

As a result, Dorfman took time off from her employment. She has since been on various shows. In 2017, she appeared on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor.” She is the author of two books, “It’s Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Never After” and “Single State of Mind.”

Andi Dorfman Engaged

Andi Dorfman has found her happily ever after! People can exclusively report that the season 10 Bachelorette is engaged to her fiance, Blaine Hart. Dorfman recalls the romantic proposal as “very great and intimate” on the beach at sunset.

“Blaine informed me he booked dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.,” the 34-year-old Bachelor alum exclusively tells PEOPLE.

“We got down to our place, poured some wine, moved toward the ocean, and when I turned around, he was on one knee,” she recalls. “I don’t recall what he said; all I remember is holding him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first. Then, the greatest part, he told me that instead of supper, we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air. So we drove home to pack a bag, and when I opened the door to our house, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That’s when I started crying.”

He placed a ring on it! Andi Dorfman and her boyfriend, Blaine Hart, have announced their engagement.

“I don’t recall what he said; I just remember holding him and crying.” “I didn’t even recall seeing the ring at first,” she exclaimed to People on Wednesday, March 30. “Then, the greatest part, he told me that instead of dinner, we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air.”

So we drove home to pack a bag, and when I opened the door to our house, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That’s when I started crying. My nephew and niece came sprinting up to us. It was adorable. Blaine had been arranging with our families and my friends for a month to get everything organized, and I had no idea!”