Almost There! Album of Baby Bump Photos from Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Before Third Child.!

Yet another joyful bundle! Fans were taken aback in September 2022 when Behati Prinsloo revealed she was expecting her third child with her husband Adam Levine.

The model and the lead singer of Maroon 5 had their daughter Dusty in 2016, two years after they said: “I do.” In 2018, the couple’s daughter Gia was born.

Later that year, Prinsloo was transparent about how her family was adjusting to having two children. I assumed I was going to be the severe one, but [Adam is] actually stricter than me, she exclusively revealed to US Weekly in December 2018.

He’s really concerned about not developing bad habits, which I can see. You can’t show her TV while she gets breakfast every day, he says, because she’ll want it all the time. I respond, “Oh, yeah, you’re right.” He really is really strict.

He likes spending time with them alone, so he takes Dusty to coffee every morning, the Victoria’s Secret Angel continued. He is a very involved father. It’s fantastic. I’m blessed.

Prinsloo acknowledged at the time that the couple hadn’t ruled out having more children in the future. In the end, I want it. She told Us, “I would definitely like to try for a male, but if I have only girls, I’ll be delighted.

“Before I film another one, I’d like to give these two a little more time to mature and experience life as a couple, but I’m sure there will be more in the future.

Prinsloo announced on social media in September 2022 that she was expecting her third child with the former Voice coach. She recently captioned an Instagram photo of herself wearing a short T-shirt and showing off a burgeoning bump.

Levine gained notoriety the same month after being charged with cheating on his wife.

The musician was criticized by Sumner Stroh for allegedly contacting her on social media while he was still married.

The native of California, for his part, made a public denial in a statement that he had cheated on Prinsloo.

He posted a message on his Instagram Story on Tuesday saying, “I used bad judgment in chatting with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirty manner.

” Even though I didn’t have an affair, I crossed the line at a regrettable time in my life. It became unsuitable in several circumstances. I’ve talked about it and took initiative to fix this with my family.

Read More: The Government Wants Rhoslc’s Jen Shah to Spend 10 Years in Prison!

My wife and my family are everything to me in this world, Levine continued. The worst mistake I could have ever made was to be so foolish and dumb as to risk the only thing that actually mattered to me. I won’t succeed again. I accept full accountability. We shall overcome it together, and we will succeed.

Someone grab this man a dictionary, Stroh said on her Instagram Story, appearing to address the California native’s response. Numerous additional women have come forward since Levine’s denial with their own claims that the songwriter was disloyal to them.

Read More: Couple Christina Aguilera the Relationship Timeline of Matthew Rutler

Prinsloo, who has remained Levine’s supporter despite the controversy but has not publicly discussed the matter,

The pair are reportedly focused on attempting to put this catastrophe behind them. A source exclusively revealed to Us in October 2022 that the couple feels really fortunate to be expecting a child.

They’re just trying their best to be polite and patient with each other while they battle things out because Adam is really busy with his new gig in Vegas. They have gone through a terrible time, Behati in particular.