Before the Super Bowl, Mecole Hardman Jr. of the Kansas City Chiefs’ girlfriend gave birth.

Baby, it’s a Super Bowl! Mecole Hardman Jr., a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Chaariah Gordon are welcoming a new member of the family on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 24-year-old footballer tweeted on Gordon, 27, went into labor on February 12 just before the big game. Hardman Jr. commented with many eye emojis, “OMG HER WATER BROKE.”

Gordon, on the other hand, published the tweet on her Instagram Story along with a clip of herself riding in an ambulance with the message, Thanks for jinxing me, everyone.

During the athletic event, she also posted a TikTok with the message “Load me up” regarding epidurals.

Prior to the Super Bowl, in which the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off, Hardman Jr. announced that he would not be participating due to a pelvic injury and had been placed on injured reserve.

Before the formal decision was made, Kansas City coach Andy Reid lauded the NFL player’s dedication to the game while telling reporters earlier this month that he doubted the player would make the Super Bowl. The other day, he was not going to be rejected. That is an honor for the child. He puts a lot of pressure on himself. He is a very rough young man.

In October 2022, Hardman Jr. and Gordon made an announcement about growing their family during a sex reveal party.

I was 100 percent on #TeamBoy! The athlete wrote on Instagram after learning he was expecting a son, “Happy my baby producing males.”

In a touching Christmas photo, the couple opened up openly about getting ready to have children two months later. In a caption for an Instagram picture of him and Gordon smiling under a tree in matching pajamas, Hardman Jr. said, “Merry Christmas to everyone, and this our Last Christmas we have to ourselves.”

Gordon has also given a glimpse of how she supported her man while he was playing football. Before the Super Bowl, the businesswoman uploaded multiple photos of herself watching Hardman Jr.’s games.

I genuinely adore and respect the man you are and are growing into, my best friend. Until I met you, I had no concept of what true love was.

God was aware of my needs! In an August 2022 Instagram post, she said, “Thank you for loving me through everything & letting me be me.” I’m thrilled to be your partner because you truly make me happy. I adore you, sweetie. My twin flame is a Pisces.