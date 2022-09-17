Bella Thorne Engaged: An American Actress Engaged with Benjamin Mascolo!

Partner of Bella Thorne: Bella Thorne is a multitalented American entertainer who also models, sings, and writes. Stuck on You, The Seer, One Wish, Blended, The DUFF, Shovel Buddies, Ratchet & Clank, Keep Watching, You Ge Me, The Babysitter, Midnight Sun, and many more feature her acting talents.

Awards including the Young Artist Award, Imagen Award, Young Hollywood Award, Short Award, and Teen Choice Award were bestowed upon her. This article focuses on Bella Thorne’s spouse. Bella Thorne has a boyfriend, but who is he?

Earlier Years

On October 8, 1997, in Pembroke Pines, Florida, Annabella Avery Thorne entered our world. Her parents, Tamara and Delancey “Rey” Reinaldo Thorne, are famous actors. Her mother, a single parent, worked hard to raise her and her siblings after her father’s untimely death in a car crash in 2007.

This is why Bella worked so hard to launch her acting career at such a young age: she wanted to be able to provide for her family. There are three other actors in her family. According to Thorne, she faced harassment at school due of her dyslexia and her native Spanish tongue. And so after that, she started learning at home.

Read More- Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To: Tik Tok Star Zoe La Verne Is Engaged with Dawson Day

Career

In the beginning of her career, when Bella was just six weeks old, she began modelling for Parents Magazine. She has since been on the covers of several magazines and catalogues around the world. Guess Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, Candie’s Gap, Diesel, and many others have all used her in their campaigns.

She has graced the covers of numerous magazines, including Shape, Seventeen, Teen Vogue, CosmoGirl, and others. She has been in over sixty commercials for major brands like Neutrogena and Texas Instruments and in a number of music videos over the years in addition to making pictorials.

Her first film job was an uncredited cameo in “Stuck on You” from 2003. After that, she appeared in numerous movies and TV shows, such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Entourage,” “The O.C.” (as a younger Taylor Townsend), the third-to-last episode of “October Road” (as Angela Ferilli), and five episodes of “Dirty Sexy Money” (as Margaux Darling). In 2008, Thorne, along with co-stars Christian Slater and Taylor Lautner, was honoured with the Young Artist Award for her work in the cancelled drama series My Own Worst Enemy.

Bella had two breakout roles in 2009, one on the TV series “Little Monk” and the other in the horror film “Forget Me Not.” She replaced Jolean Wejbe as Bill Henrickson’s daughter on the HBO series “Big Love” during its fourth season in 2010, which she also joined.

In addition to her role in the family drama “Raspberry Magic,” she has appeared as Max’s girlfriend Nancy Lukey in an episode of “Wizards of Waverly Place” and in other roles. But her breakout role as teenage dancer CeCe Jones in the Disney Channel original series “Shake It Up” has brought her widespread recognition. There will be a teen dance competition at the centre of this “buddy comedy.” When it first aired in November of 2010, it was a huge hit.

Before being cast, Thorne had zero professional dance experience. She signed up for the show and immediately started attending three dance classes every single night. Thorne maintained this routine for an entire year before to filming, and it clearly paid off, as “Shake It Up” was renewed for a total of three successful seasons.

Read More- Is Gemma Collins Engaged: Businesswoman Is Engaged to Rami Hawash

Bella Thorne Engaged

Thursday, Italian musician Benjamin Mascolo stated via Instagram that he and Bella Thorne had broken off their engagement.

That person has my undying support, and I hope for nothing but the best for her. He sent a lengthy “I love you” message on his account. A report in People claims the two parted ways on good terms.

An informant claimed that “their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the separation.” We at Page Six have contacted Thorne and Mascolo for their thoughts on this.

After nearly two years of dating, in March of 2021, Mascolo, aged 28, proposed to Thorne, aged 24.

Mascolo gushed on Instagram, “She said YES @bellathorne,” and shared several photographs and videos of the actress flaunting her pear-shaped engagement ring.

She told Mascolo, “I love you so much,” and he replied, “Thank you for being fantastic, baby.” You have no idea how much I care for you.

Also around the time, Thorne shared a close-up of her huge engagement diamond with the caption, “He knows exactly my style.”

After the “Shake It Up” diva announced her breakup from rapper Mod Sun in April 2019, the two quickly became close friends.

Two months later, Thorne revealed her connection with Mascolo to People, gushing, “Ben is a darling pie, and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile extremely wide.” It’s intriguing because it’s clear that he resides in Italy.

She and Mod Sun, who proposed to Avril Lavigne in April, were trying to clean up the wreckage that was their split when the two made their relationship Instagram official a few days later.

Thorne and Mascolo enjoyed a romantic trip to Mexico in January 2021, when they were pictured holding hands on the beach while wearing identical necklaces.