Brandon Armstrong Engaged: An American Retired Professional Basketball Player Engaged with Brylee Ivers

Brandon Armstrong is a retired basketball player from the United States. He was born in San Francisco, California, and attended Pepperdine University before being drafted with the 23rd overall pick in the 2001 NBA draught by the Houston Rockets. He was traded to the New Jersey Nets along with fellow Rockets draught picks Richard Jefferson and Jason Collins in exchange for the draught rights to New Jersey’s Eddie Griffin.

Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about Brandon Armstrong, including his most recent relationships, family, and qualifications. Brandon Armstrong’s estimated net worth, age, biography, career, social media profiles (such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter), family, and wiki are all available. Learn about Brandon Armstrong’s current net worth as well as his earnings, value, salary, property, and income.

Brandon Armstrong, also known as Brandon Simone Armstrong by his family, is a well-known Athlete. He was born in San Francisco, California on June 16, 1980. San Francisco is a lovely and bustling city in California, United States of America. Brandon Simone Armstrong began his professional career as a Athlete. After completing his official education, he was in his early life.

What About Brandon Armstrong’s Professional Life?

Brandon Armstrong began dancing at the age of 12 and has been trained in nearly every major dance discipline, including jazz, hip hop, and contemporary.

Armstrong was exposed to a broader public as a dancer on season 27 of Dancing With The Stars, where he was teamed with Tinashe. Armstrong and Tinashe finished tenth in the competition in the 27th season.

Following that, we saw Brandon Armstrong on Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, where he served as a coach to contestants Artyon Celestine and Ariana Greenblatt. Armstrong returned to Dancing With The Stars in season 28 as a partner with Mary Wilson.

Armstrong and his partner were ranked 12th. Brandon Armstrong was partnered with Jeannie Mai in the following season of Dancing With The Stars, and the two finished ninth in season 29. Armstrong also appeared on other dance competition shows such as ‘So you think you can dance and ‘Showstoppers.’

Read More- Raviv Ullman Engaged: Everything We Need to Know!

Biography

Brandon Armstrong is a social media personality and professional dancer from the United States. He is currently a Dancing with the Stars professional dancer and choreographer. He worked with Mark Ballas, Corky Ballas, and Shirley Ballas during his training. In season 24, he joined the Dancing with the Stars troupe. He held that position until Season 26. He’d gone on tour for the program four times before becoming a pro in season 27. Brandon Armstrong (Dancer) Bio, Wiki, and Facts Height, weight, and girlfriend.

Read More- Charlie Barnett Engaged: A Famous American Actor Engaged with Drew Bender

Brandon Armstrong Engaged

Brandon Armstrong has been married! On Saturday, the Dancing with the Stars star, 28, married fiancée Brylee Ivers, 24, in a lovely and modern outdoor ceremony in Utah — and PEOPLE has the full story!

While the couple attended a religious ceremony earlier in the day, they exchanged vows in front of 125 of their closest friends and family at Siempre — a modern location tucked away in the Draper, Utah, mountains.

“Because so many people get married so early in Utah, we wanted something different than the usual church, chapel wedding,” says Armstrong, who proposed to Ivers in March.

Keeping with the unconventional theme, the couple chose a First Look prior of their big day, which was extremely personal for both of them. “I’m not a crier,” Armstrong says of seeing his bride for the first time in her “simple and classic” Alta Moda Bridal gown. “However, I cried.”

“I knew she was going to pick a lovely dress,” he says. “And I didn’t have any strong emotions about how the outfit should look. I was really relieved that it was something lovely and in which she felt secure. Everything was amazing!”

The bride and husband were led down the aisle by 18 groomsmen and bridesmaids on each side and surrounded by luxurious greenery and white roses arranged by Artisan Bloom.

After the private ceremony (organised by Fuse Weddings and Events by Mara Mazdzer), the pair had their first dance to Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.’s song “Best Part” with their guests before walking into the larger reception with 500 people.

Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Britt Stewart, and Emma Slater were all in attendance, as were other DWTS pros. During the reception, the couple cut and devoured an almond-flavored, five-tier wedding cake baked by Alessandra and danced the night away to early 2000s and current hits spun by DJ Ricky Barrera.