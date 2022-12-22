Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s Quotations Regarding Adoptive Daughter Carly

Leaning books. Catherine Lowell Tyler Baltierra placed their oldest child, Carly, for adoption in 2009 and has remained in touch with her, as well as with her parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis.

When their daughter was born, The16 and Pregnantalums were 17; this event was documented by MTV cameras. The MTV personalities welcomed another daughter named Novalee six years later.

My baby is very stunning, dudes! In January 2015, Baltierra shared a message on Instagram. I can’t wait to show her to you guys! born at 3:15 on 1/1/15. I can’t even begin to describe how it made me feel. Look at my lovely future wife! That woman is incredibly resilient, considerate, and selfless. I couldn’t ask for a better small family.

Seven months later, the tiny girl served as their flower girl during the reality couple’s Michigan wedding. When Vaeda was born in February 2019, she grew up to be a big sister.

At the time, Baltierra exclaimed, “Welcome home, Vaeda.” Mommy and Daddy adore you so much and can’t wait to see you flourish in love inside our crazy family!

The authors of Conquering Chaos later had a miscarriage in 2020, but then they became pregnant again with a girl.

Arriving in August 2021 Was Rya.

In October 2021, Lowell spoke exclusively to Us about their youngest child and said, “She’s definitely an easy baby.” It’s hard for me to complain. She is remarkably composed and only becomes angry when she is hungry or when her diaper is filthy.

She has been an extremely good baby thus far. Novalee is an excellent big sister who is constantly thoughtful and supportive. Both of them admire Rya. Even Vaeda, who is just 2 years old, really surprised us. She cuddles and kisses the infant constantly and shows her a lot of love. Both of them get along well with her.

The native of Michigan went on to say that the child would be the last one she and Baltierra would have, and her husband added, “I’m on the same page.”

Rya has not yet met Carly, Lowell continued, adding, “We have sent her mum and dad pictures and stuff like that.” Though not in person yet, she has seen her.