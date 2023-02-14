The Latest
Celebrating Super Bowl Victories with Their Children Over the Years, NFL Players.

#1 supporters Children of NFL players like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and others have tenderly celebrated their fathers’ Super Bowl victories.

The former New England Patriots player won six championships and participated in three more Super Bowls with the Boston squad. In February 2021, he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers advanced to the NFL championship for the tenth time, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs.

The athlete issued a heartfelt shout-out to his three children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, as well as his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, after his previous victory in February 2019.

The quarterback added after the game, “I can’t wait to just spend some time with my family, my kids, and my wife.” Without their assistance, I could not succeed. Just a fantastic year overall. For my teammates, I’m ecstatic. We are all living out our dreams right now.

During the interview, the native Californian hugged his daughter while claiming to have heard her applauding during the game.

Brady announced his second retirement in February 2023 after divorcing Bndchen in October 2022. I cherish my family. I cherish my coworkers. I adore my pals. I cherish my trainers. I adore football. The quarterback posted an emotional Instagram message with the caption “I love you all.” Today, I am very grateful. I’m grateful.

Manning, a former NFL player, won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and the Indiana Colts in 2006, respectively.

Eli Manning, a Louisiana native, won the game in February 2016, and after the game, a video of his brother Eli Manning‘s response went viral. Peyton said to Jimmy Fallon at the time, “Eli and I have always been there for one another.” Eli seems to be assessing the game and its conclusion in a similar way to how I would if I were playing it. He was therefore just as joyful.

But, he continued, it’s amusing. I recognized that look when I saw the clip, Jimmy. I knew what it was. He’s had that expression during previous significant events in my life.

Marshall and Mosley’s parents, the host, and Ashley Thompson of The Manning Hour were married. After 18 seasons, here retired in March 2016 with the words “I fought a good fight.” My football race is over. It’s time now, 18 years later. Godspeed to everyone and Godspeed to football.

To view more New England Patriots athletes celebrating Super Bowl victories with their kids over the years, keep scrolling to see James Develin, Julian Edelman, and more.

