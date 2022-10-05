Charlie Barnett Engaged: A Famous American Actor Engaged with Drew Bender

This member of the Chicago Fire was born on February 4, 1988, in Sarasota, FL. To date, Charlie Barnett has 30 years under his belt. About his family, hardly anything is known. However, Charlie Barnett, like his sister, was adopted. His Minnesotan father works as a boatbuilder. His formerly Mormon Swedish mother. Charlie’s parents reportedly met and wed in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

He finished high school at Booker and went on to take part in the Carnegie Mellon Musical Theater Summer Program. Subsequently, he completed the class of 2010’s theatrical programs at Julliard.

Work and Career of Charlie Barnett

While advancing his career, he has made stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York. In 2006, he made his acting debut in the film Circus Island, playing the role of Billy Robarts. In 2011, Charlie portrayed Ken Lee/Prince Esalus in “Private Romeo,” in 2012 he portrayed “Daniel” in “Gayby,” and in 2013, he portrayed “Aaron” in “The Happy Sad.”

In 2010, he made his first appearance on television in the eponymous episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, when he played the part of Chuck Mills. From 2012 through 2015, he starred in 66 episodes and had four guest appearances as Peter Mills in the NBC series Chicago Fire.

After a year, he played Patrick Warner in “Secrets and Lies” in 2016, Wes Driscoll in “Orange Is the New Black” in 2017, Ian Porter in “Valor” from 2017 to 2018, Ben Marshall in “Tales of the City” in 2019, and Alan Zaveri in “Russian Doll” in 2019.

Charlie Barnett Engaged

The happy couple: Charlie Barnett and Emily Jones. Russian Doll actor Drew Bender, 34, is engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend, a set dresser.

While on the red carpet for the season two premiere of the Netflix series earlier this week, Barnett shared his good news with the world, telling Page Six that he and Bender want a wedding with a western flair.

While he was attending Juilliard, he worked summers on a ranch, he told the media. I needed to get my hands dirty and do anything other than think, so I built a fence and wrangled.

“Although I was born and raised in Florida, I picked up a lot from this experience. In particular, I learned a lot about black women who had been cowboys (cowpeople?) It’s beyond my ability to put into words “Moreover, he remarked. Wyoming and Montana have a long history of many escaped slaves who are not widely known.

The former You, Ordinary Joe, and Chicago Fire star continued by saying that their guests will be staying in cabins and recreational vehicles, making the ceremony “extremely bohemian.”

The two had been dating for a while, with Barnett sharing a photo of Bender on Instagram for the first time in June of 2018. In September of 2019, they made their red carpet debut at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Later that month, they attended the 71st Emmy Awards and posed for photos at the official after-party.

Barnett had posted a touching homage to Bender on Instagram a few months ago. Bender has worked as a set dresser on movies like Booksmart and as a designer on television shows like Love, Victor, and Real Husbands of Hollywood. In other words, “Happy birthday to this amazing man!” In April of this year, Barnett shared a photo of herself and her partner, gushing over how much her partner had improved her life, writing, “Thank you to his parents for making him and to him for making my life better.”

Barnett told Page Six that he and his soon-to-be spouse are “really mellow individuals,” even though he may be the “bridezilla” of the couple.

“Having what you need can be challenging in Wyoming. Wherever I’ve been the bridezilla, “The guy joked around. “Where the f—- do I find a porta-potty near Salt Lake City? It would be inconvenient for me to send it.”