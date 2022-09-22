Daisy Lowe Engaged: A Famous Model Engaged with Jordan Saul

You have landed on the appropriate page if you have an interest in modelling and the glam industry. The famous English fashion model Daisy Lowe’s marriage is discussed here for our viewers.

Daisy Lowe was born Daisy Rebecca Lowe in Westminster, London, on January 27, 1983, to singer-songwriter Gavin Rossdale and fashion designer Pearl Lowe. Alfie, Frankie, and Betty are three other half-relatives of Lowe’s who were born from her mother’s union with Danny Goffey. From her father’s marriage to singer Gwen Stefani, she also has three younger half-brothers named Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Lowe attended South Hampstead High School, but she hasn’t mentioned where she went to college. Similar to this, she signed her first modelling contract when she was 15 years old when a scout approached her as she was strolling through Camden Town.

Bio of Daisy Lowe

Famous model Daisy Lowe was born in the United Kingdom on January 27, 1989. Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe’s child is a fashion model who is best known for her parents. Daisy Lowe’s zodiac sign is Aquarius, according to astrologers.

Daisy Rebecca Lowe, an English fashion model who was born on January 27, 1989, has appeared in editorial photo shoots, brand-name advertising campaigns, and fashion shows. She is the daughter of Bush’s lead singer Gavin Rossdale and former vocalist Pearl Lowe, who is now a textile and fashion designer.

From 2010 to 2011, she was romantically involved with actor Matt Smith. She once dated Thomas Cohen, a musician. Her father has three more kids after he wed Gwen Stefani.

Prior to a paternity test in 2004, Lowe was thought to be the biological daughter of Pearl Lowe’s ex-boyfriend Bronner Handwerger. However, the test proved that her godfather, Bush singer/guitarist Gavin Rossdale, was actually her biological father. In her book All That Glitters, Pearl Lowe, her mother, wrote about the circumstance.

Career

In order to further her already-bright career, Lowe appeared in a Curiosity Killed the Cat music video and was featured on the sleeve of Leigh Bowery’s Minty’s single Plastic Bag.

Select Model Management was impressed when Lowe was noticed by a headhunter taking a Teen Vogue photo shoot in 2003.

She appeared in the years 2006 and 2008 as the agent. Her friends were chosen for the BBC arranging Class of 2008 group. Later, she went ahead and appeared in Daisy Lowe in 24 Hours on MTV.

She participated in a Stephen Klein shoot for Italian Vogue when she was 17 years old. On the front of a British Vogue supplement, she sat down. Additionally, she was given the 2009 British Fashion Awards Model of the Year award.

In 2011, Lowe was brought to the stage of Playboy. According to reports, she is starring in a movie about an artist who starts staring longingly at another woman.

Daisy Lowe Engaged

Jordan Saul and Daisy Lowe have been engaged. The 24-year-old real estate entrepreneur Jordan and the 33-year-old mode, who has dated celebrities like Mark Ronson and Frankie Wade in the past, have been dating since 2020. After he proposed to her on Wednesday, she “cannot wait” to spend the rest of her life with him (08.09.22).

“We took this picture this afternoon just before @jordanjaysaul ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM,” she wrote beside a photo of the couple kissing on Instagram. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my future husband, after I said f*** yes and became legally your fiancée.

After sharing the news, Daisy received numerous congratulations messages from other well-known people. Former “Love Island” presenter Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats xx,” and singer and “Table Manners” anchor Jessie Ware said: “Oh daisy that’s such great news!! I’m ecstatic for you! Thank you, xxxx. (sic)

The announcement comes just a few months after Daisy, the daughter of Bush actor Gavin Rossdale and singer Pearl Lowe, celebrated her relationship with her partner of two years by singing that she felt like they had been together for twenty years.

“2 years of you @jordanjaysaul,” she wrote at the time. We had too much fun, so I’m a few days late… It would be an understatement to say that I am thankful for you. Two years in, it already seems like twenty… Thank you for being my daily favourite adventure.

Back in 2021, Daisy—who it is claimed that she first encountered Jordan when taking a stray dog on a walk on London’s Hampstead Heath—explained that she was bringing Jordan home to spend the holiday season with her family, calling the decision a “first.”

She declared at the time: “I will be bringing my boyfriend home for Christmas, which is a first; I have never brought anyone home for Christmas before.”