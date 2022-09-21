Dr Xand Engaged: A Famous Doctor Engaged with Dolly

Xand van Tulleken, 44, is an English doctor from the United Kingdom. On Friday, August 18, 1978, he was born. Is Xand van Tulleken married or single, and if so, who is he now dating? Let us investigate! Harvard University awarded him a master’s degree in public health. As a Fulbright Scholar, he studied there.

Alexander ‘Dr Xand’ van Tulleken (born 18 August 1978) is an identical twin and a British doctor. He is best known for co-hosting the CBBC children’s show Operation Ouch! with his significantly younger twin brother Chris, and for hosting the Channel 4 show How to Lose Weight Well. Chris, his twin brother, is seven minutes older.

Biography of Xand Van Tulleken

Net Worth of Xand Van Tulleken

Dr. Xand Is Engaged

