Gary Owen Girlfriend: What Is Going on With the Comedian’s Ex-Wife Kenya Duke?

Biography

Gary Cameron Owen is an American actor and stand-up comedian who was born on July 26, 1974. After gaining the title of “Funniest Serviceman in America,” his big break came in 1997 on Black Entertainment Television’s stand-up showcase Comic View. Owen later made his acting debut in the films Daddy Day Care, Little Man, and College.

He has a huge African-American fan following as a result of his appearances on the cable channel BET and Shaquille O’Neal’s All-Star Comedy Jam Tour, as well as other notable events. In 2016, he made an appearance on The Gary Owen Show, a BET television program.

Gary Owen Girlfriend

Following the divorce from his wife, Kenya, Gary is presumably unmarried and has no fresh girlfriends. Now that he appears to be more committed to his professional job, he has not expressed any desire in engaging in a romantic relationship.

The new woman that comedian Gary Owen is dating after divorcing his wife, Kenya Duke, has piqued the curiosity of his fans.

As of 2022, there is nothing on his Instagram profile, which can be accessed by searching for him with the handle @garyowencomedy, that may suggest that he is romantically involved with any particular woman.

On the other hand, Owen’s spouse Kenya accused him of dating a nurse named Brianna Johnson. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she had divorced her spouse as a result of their marital troubles and his covert dating of the girl.

Career

Gary Owen spent six years as a Master-at-Arms in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Presidential Honor Guard before beginning a successful career in stand-up comedy.

Owen won the title of “Funniest Serviceman in America” after doing stand-up for a year.

He kept performing stand-up in San Diego and gained a sizable African-American following. He ultimately prevailed in the “Funniest Black Comedian in San Diego” competition. His first job followed, which was at The Comedy Store in Hollywood. He submitted an application to BET’s Comic View in July 1997.

His own one-hour Grandstand show was awarded to him after two appearances on the multicultural comedy showcase. He was chosen as the host at the end of the season from among the four “Grandstanders” of the previous year. Only Owen, a white male, had ever hosted Comic View.