Hayley Orrantia Engaged: An American Singer Engaged with Greg Furman

Hayley Orrantia was born in the United States and has acted, sang, and written songs for television and film. For her role as Erica Goldberg, she gained widespread attention. Her brilliance has garnered the admiration of many. Her admirers are hungry for information about her. If you’re a Hayley Orrantia fan who wants more information, you’ve found the proper site.

In this article, we will talk about Hayley Orrantia’s body statistics (height, weight, age, and so on), as well as her personal life (relationships, family, and so on). You should read the whole thing to get the whole picture.

Education, by Hayley Orrantia

She attended the public schools in Highland Village until eighth grade, and then moved on to Marcus High School in neighbouring Flower Mound for ninth through thirteenth grades. Then she decided to stop going to a traditional school and start homeschooling so she could focus on her artistic education. She tried her hand at acting for the first time in the high school’s musical theatre program.

Read More- Billy Corgan Engaged: An American Songwriter Is Engaged with Chloe Mendel

Hayley Orrantia’s Work and Life Experiences

In 2010, she recorded the vocals to Whitney Houston’s “Magic of a Friend” for Disney’s “Tinkerbell and the Lost Treasure soundtrack, and later that year she sang background vocals in “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam” and “Hannah Montana Forever” soundtracks.

At the tender age of 17, she appeared in her first commercial for ‘Sprint,’ and shortly thereafter, she landed a role in the indie film Cooper and the Castle Hills Gang.

In the summer of 2011, she submitted a video to youtube in hopes of being considered for the inaugural season of “The X-Factor,” and she was chosen after receiving four “yes” votes from the judges during the audition session in Seattle, Washington. During the fifth week of the show, the group of four singers (including her) was sent home.

Since the show’s 2013 premiere, Hayley has portrayed Erica Goldberg on ABC’s hit comedic series The Goldbergs. She has already surprised Adam F. Goldberg, the show’s creator, by singing in numerous episodes, and she has big hopes to showcase her singing ability in future episodes.

For the 2016 drama picture God’s Not Dead 2, in which she starred, she received her first major cinematic role on April 1. Her 2016 single, “Strong, Sweet, and Southern,” followed.

Read More- Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To Tik Tok Star Zoe La Verne Is Engaged with Dawson Day

Hayley Orrantia Engaged

A wedding bell has rung for Hayley Orrantia. The Goldbergs actress, now 28, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Greg Furman.

And then you meet someone who makes it all make sense,” she captioned the photo. We’re very excited to announce our upcoming nuptials!

Two black and white images of the actress and Furman were posted online, the first of which featured the happy pair posing for the camera. The second showed Orrantia giving her fiancé a peck on the cheek, as he smiled sweetly with his eyes closed.

The “If I Don’t” singer showed off her engagement ring in both pictures, while her hand rested on her fiance’s chest.

Furman posted a pair of identical photos to his Instagram with the message, “I get to marry my closest friend — good thing she said yes!”

In addition, the actress posted a close-up of her new ring on her Instagram Story. Orrantia answered “Marry me?” during a Q&A with her fans by posting a ring emoji.

She joked next to a picture of herself holding a glass mug that read “Future Mrs. Furman”: “sorry – that post has been filled.”

She’s showing off her new ring, which features what looks like a pear-shaped sapphire surrounded by diamonds on a gold band, to the right of the frame.

Orrantia is well-known to television audiences for her role as Erica Goldberg on the critically acclaimed ABC comedy series The Goldbergs. The show debuted in September of 2013, and its tenth season is scheduled for a September release this year.

Orrantia’s notoriety comes not only from her acting roles, but also from her musical accomplishments. After her ex-boyfriend stole nearly $9,000 from her through fraudulent credit card charges and bank withdrawals, she published her debut EP, The Way Out, in 2019.

Orrantia told PEOPLE in May that year that she would always tell the truth and never give up hope of finding her prince charming.

Having to “reevaluate how to trust others, how to trust myself to discern the difference between a person with good intentions and a person with evil intentions” took a lot of therapy and time, she added. It’s her way of saying, “Here’s what I know,” she says. And this is the end of the line.