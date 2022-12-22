Brutal Sis! North West Does a Holiday Prank Drawing of Sleeping Psalm’s Face.

Joke queen! North West, the oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, has pulled another clever Elf on the Shelf trick on her siblings.

The Kardashian Kid’s Cutest Moments Through the Years

On the shelf elf Ha ha, the 9-year-old wrote in the title of a TikTok video posted on December 20 to the tune of Let It Snow by Dean Martin. In the video, North drew on her 3-year-old brother Psalm’s face while he dozed off using a black KKW Beauty eyeliner pencil.

North drew a heart on Psalm’s forehead, extended his eyelashes, and circled his eye using a pencil from the now-defunct cosmetics line by Kardashian. A nude-colored eyeliner pencil was then placed at his side by a Psalm Christmas elf toy. The young child was curled up with a grey stuffed animal and dozed off during North’s artistic endeavor.

Halle Berry, Busy Phillips, and More Stars Who Win at Elf on the Shelf

The preteen routinely shares beauty instructions and humorous pranks on her TikTok account, while not sharing how her younger brother responded to the Tuesday joke.

North enjoys wearing special effects makeup and is very skilled at it. Kardashian, 42, gushed to Allure in July about her eldest daughter’s skills in the cosmetics industry. I invited a teacher over to demonstrate the special effects makeup, which includes loads of things like wounds and blood.

The Skims magnate said that North overused the special effects materials, including using her cosmetics to create a convincing death scene.

She also planned to make the entire room appear like a crime scene in order to play a practical joke on me by having Chicago and her sister Chicago wear makeup. Kim Kardashian said, “I cleaned up the kids, but I was actually too exhausted to clean up the whole room.

I had to explain that it was all just a hoax and that my kids were applying special effects makeup when the maid arrived and attempted to phone the authorities and the homeowner thought it was a full, actual murder scene. It was awful.

Kardashian and the Stronger rapper, 45, who divorced in November, coparent their four children: sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, as well as daughters North and Chicago, 4. North’s social media manager, The Kardashians star, has long been open about her special relationship with her oldest kid.

Read More: Cute! Holiday Photo Filters Are a Lot of Fun for Khloe Kardashian and Her Daughter True.

Merry Kris-Mas! See the Kardashian-Jenner Family S 2022 Holiday Decorations

The Selfish author said on the season 2 finale of The Kardashians after showing a video from their trip to Paris Fashion Week, “I really wanted to bring North on this trip because I genuinely adore what I do.” I want my children to uncover their passions early on and to truly think about how to turn those passions into successful businesses.

I absolutely pick and choose, she continued. I frequently take family vacations, but each child joins me on at least one trip a year. Given that North is present with her mother and grandmother [Kris Jenner], she enjoys this. It also demonstrates to my daughter the effort I am putting out. I like to show her that this is still fun for me even when there is a full business behind it. Work may be enjoyable.