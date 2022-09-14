Is Adele Engaged: Popular and Successful British Singer Engaged with Rich Paul

British singer-songwriter Adele is incredibly well-known and successful. Adele made nearly $430 million from album sales and live performances throughout the ten-year period between 2009 and 2019 alone. Adele’s net worth is $220 million as of this writing.

Young Life

May 5, 1988 saw the birth of Adele Laurie Blue Adkins in Tottenham, London. She is better recognised by her stage name Adele. Her mother, Penny Adkins, raised her after her father abandoned the family when she was just two years old. Before returning to London in 1999, they had lived in Brighton on the south coast of England since she was nine years old.

In 2006, she received her diploma from the Croydon-based BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology, where she studied with singers Leona Lewis and Jessie J. Her focus in school were less on starting her own singing career and more on getting into the A&R side of the music business.

However, she had created a three-song demo for a class project, and a buddy uploaded the demo to Myspace, where it quickly gained a lot of traction. She became known online, and Richard Russell from XL Recordings contacted her as a result. In September 2006, she signed with them.

Work in Music

“Hometown Glory,” Adele’s first big hit, was made public in October 2007. She had a lot of critical and commercial success with her 2008 debut studio album, “19.” Early in 2009, the RIAA granted the album gold certification; by July 2009, 2.2 million copies had been sold globally. The 51st Grammy Awards, held in February 2009, also saw her win Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

“21,” Adele’s second studio album, was released at the beginning of 2011 and reached the top spot in more than 30 different nations. The album produced well-known classics like “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep,” both of which reached the top of the charts in several different countries. The album “21” was so well-liked that, by December 2011, it had amassed sales of over 3.4 million copies in the UK alone, surpassing Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” as the best-selling album of the new millennium. Adele won six wins at the 2012 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, and three at the 2011 American Music Awards, sweeping the season’s music honours.

Adele’s third studio album, “25,” was released in November 2015 following a brief break from touring during which she continued to write music. With 17.4 million copies sold, it had the most global sales in 2015. In 2016, she also embarked on her first tour since 2011.

Although there were only 750,000 tickets available for the North American portion of the tour, nearly 10 million individuals tried to buy them. Her first three studio albums were all given names based on the years she was writing them, though she has said she won’t likely continue this going ahead with her third album.

Who Is Adele’s Boyfriend, Then?

Adele is presently seeing Cleveland, Ohio-based American sports agent Rich Paul. In July 2021, as they watched Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the couple made news when they were seen cuddling up courtside.

Shortly after, the couple was seen together at an Italian hotel chain, Cipriani, in New York City, almost confirming their relationship.

Since then, Adele and Rich Paul have both posted pictures of one another on Instagram, which is extremely out of character for Adele who often keeps her private life secret.

But ever since she started dating Rich Paul, Adele has been upfront about their relationship, telling Oprah how intelligent and witty he is in an interview for Adele One Night Only.

Is Adele Engaged?

Adele was questioned about being engaged in a new interview with Elle after being seen in February sporting a sizable diamond ring. She didn’t immediately refute the rumours of an engagement, which only served to spread them further.

Her most recent sit-down, however, dispelled rumours of an engagement once and for all, but she also revealed her hopes to marry and have more kids once her schedule is a little more flexible.

After dating for seven years, Adele and her first husband Simon Konecki were divorced in 2020. Angelo, their nine-year-old son, is now shared by both of them. Adele reacted with a laugh when asked directly if she was engaged: “Well! Well. In any case, I’m not wed. The answer is no.

I’m not married, Adele said in response to the interviewer’s follow-up question. The answer is no! Prior to the song “I’m just in loooove! I’m as content as I’ll ever be. It’s better that I’m married.

Moreover, shortly after officially disclosing her relationship status, she stated: “I’m not engaged. I simply adore designer jewellery, guy! “I certainly want more children,” Adele concluded. Being a matriarch and a housewife helps me with my music, and having a secure life is important.

However, she continued, “All I can think about right now in Vegas. I want to f****** ace it. Adele and Rich acquired a home together before this year’s anniversary, and they are currently remodelling it with his three children and her son Angelo in mind.