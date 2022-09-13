Is Charissa Thompson Engaged: An American Television Host Engaged with Kyle Thousand!

American television host Charissa Thompson is from. She is well recognized for being the Fox Sports 1 and NBC sportscaster.

In the entire country, Charissa is regarded as one of the top journalists. She is well-known for being a successful model as well as for her other accomplishments. From 2014 to 2017, Thompson served as a co-host of the Extra syndicated entertainment news program.

Charissa Thompson’s Childhood

In Seattle, Washington, the United States of America, Charissa Thompson grew up and became a well-known sportscaster. Her parents, Scott Thompson and Cathy Thompson have one other kid, her younger sister. Charissa is the only child of her parents and has two siblings.

She hasn’t given much information about her family, despite being a well-known figure. The same may be said for Thompson, who is a white American by nationality.

Charissa went to Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, Washington for her education. After that, she relocated to California and enrolled in a community college.

Charissa eventually transferred to the University of California, Santa Barbara in a similar manner. She later earned a B.A. from there. the year 2004 in Law and Society. Charissa did not attend WSU, despite widespread rumors to the contrary.

Read More- Who Is Eric Smith Engaged To? Margaret C. Houck Is Engaged with Eric Smith!

How Much Money Does Charissa Thompson Make Annually? the Net Worth

Sportscaster and television broadcaster Charissa Thompson has been working in the United States since 2006. Thompson has amassed a net worth of $3 million as a result of her successful journalism profession. When compared to her net worth in 2015, which was $2 million, this is a significant increase.

Charissa earned a salary of $700,000 a year in addition to her net worth. However, Charissa has not yet fully disclosed to the public her sources of income and possessions.

Thompson has a Chevrolet as well. She also works as a brand ambassador for Mercedes and has an endorsement agreement with them. Mercedes even gave her a pricey Mercedes as a gift in August of last year.

Read More- Who Is Teni Engaged To? Singer Teni Is Engaged to Be Married, Pretty Soon!

Previous Relationships

She had a prior marriage. She concedes that getting married was one of her life’s biggest errors. She claims that because of difficulties in her marriage, she filed for divorce. Regarding her first husband, she has never disclosed any details.

In 2013, Thompson began dating former basketball player Jay Williams following the dissolution of her marriage to her first husband. They spent a year dating. Unknown at this time is what caused their breakup. Charissa hasn’t been in a relationship since she and Jay broke up, and she’s entirely committed to her work.

Read More- Is Gemma Collins Engaged: Businesswoman Is Engaged to Rami Hawash

Is Charissa Thompson Engaged

The public has frequently been unaware of Charissa’s sexual orientation and personal life. The sportscaster is wed to her fantasy partner, Kyle Thousand, a sports agent.

Before being married in a tiny ceremony in early 2021, the two were briefly engaged. Unfortunately, Covid made the party small and prevented many of her family and friends from attending the wedding.

Nevertheless, the wedding was stunning and captivating. She posted some images from the wonderful day on her Instagram. Charissa reportedly got married when she was 25 years old. Her ex-name husband’s and information about their first marriage, however, are kept generally a secret.

Nevertheless, the two are now very good friends and even hang out frequently. She also stated that it was both one of her best and worst choices when she was 25.