Is Chris Harrison Engaged: The Former “Bachelor” Host Just Got Engaged-After Three Years of Dating, the Next Chapter Is About to Begin!

Christopher Bryan Harrison, an American television and game show host, was born on July 26, 1971[1]. From 2002 until 2021, he served as the host of the ABC reality dating program The Bachelor. The Bachelorette from 2003 to 2021, Bachelor Pad from 2010 to 2012, Bachelor in Paradise from 2014 to 2021, the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise in 2015, Bachelor Live in 2016, and The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 were also hosted by him. From 2015 to 2019, he also hosted the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire syndicated edition.

Early Life

Dallas, Texas, on July 26, 1971, saw the birth of Christopher Bryan Harrison. He graduated in 1989 from Lake Highlands High School. After that, he went to Oklahoma City University on a soccer scholarship and joined the Kappa Sigma fraternity there. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mass communications after graduation.

Check More: Is Demi Lovato Engaged? According to Demi Lovato, Getting Engaged with Max Ehrich Was an Effort!

Is Chris Harrison Engaged

No longer a bachelor! After dating for three years, Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are now engaged. The announcement was made on Monday, October 25 through Instagram by the former Bachelor Nation host, 50, and the Entertainment Tonight presenter, 33. Along with a picture of himself bending down to one knee, the author of The Perfect Letter said, “I love you @laurenzima. “The new chapter begins right now!”

In another image, Zima is seen displaying her new ring as the happy pair raise champagne glasses in celebration. We frequently say to one another, “I didn’t realize love could be like this,” she posted on Instagram. “We said it again in an unforgettably lovely moment this weekend.

“I couldn’t ask for a better companion than you. Thank you for supporting me, loving me, and proposing to me. All the best for the upcoming wonderful chapter and everything else. In a later interview with Us Weekly, Harrison said that he and his fiancée are “both really happy.” He then went on to describe their “amazingly romantic weekend” in wine country. He added, “I proposed to Lauren at a really unique site that means a lot to us both in Napa Valley at Brand Vineyard.

The Couple Started Dating in August 2018

After multiple work encounters, the couple started dating in August 2018. They made their romance public in January 2019 during a Screen Actors Guild awards celebration.

When Harrison shared a picture of Zima wearing what appeared to be a wedding gown on Instagram in April, the couple fuelled rumors that they were engaged.

I’d pause the world and melt with you, @laurenzima. The Texas native added with the sweet photo, “I’ll be your plus one anytime and there’s no one I’d rather celebrate love with. Before Zima revealed that she was wearing a bridesmaid’s dress, fans and Bachelor Nation members alike congratulated the pair and expressed confusion over the post.

Check More: Is Mgk and Megan Fox Engaged? Kelly and Megan Fox Are Officially Engaged!

“Wow, you two went to a wedding together… Just one chicken dance and you’re married. Harrison cracked a joke. Nevertheless, I adore this bridesmaid.

The Couple Had Known One Other for Many Years.

Zima admitted that she initiated contact with her future spouse in an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast “The Viall” in July 2019. Prior to dating, the couple had known one other for many years.

She admitted, “Oh, I DM’d him. “I just got a strange vibe from him. It was really blatant. He said something about picking up his kids or something like that. He mentioned being single, I believe, in some way. I then remarked, “I’m single now,” to which he responded, “Oh.” But I did so in a more elegant manner. I don’t know, God. It was transmitted in some way… He entered after I walked through the door.

The pair went out for drinks shortly after the DM. Zima said that up until that time, their relationship had just been for business purposes.

Not in a bad manner, mind you… However, I never gave his attractiveness any thought when I was just staring at him, she told Viall.

The Chicago native honored her partner on Instagram in August 2019 in honor of their one-year wedding anniversary.

Check More: Is Tom Cruise Engaged: Top Gun Maverick Star Current Relationship After Split from Hayley Atwell!

Thanks for helping me become precisely who I want to be by providing happiness, perspective, and patience to my life, she wrote. “Thank you for making me happy and for understanding that life is good when love is simple. And a hearty thank you for the enormous amounts of alcohol.

Harrison’s first marriage was to Gwen Harrison, his undergraduate sweetheart. The former couple, who had a son and a daughter during their 18 years of marriage, split in 2012 after 18 years of marriage.

She Accomplished

The Emmy Award recipient was given a ring by the former ABC personality.