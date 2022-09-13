Is Clayton from The Bachelor Engaged: A Former Football Player Engaged with Susie Evans!

The Bachelor’s 26th season, which debuts in January 2022, will feature Clayton Echard as its leading man, according to official confirmation. Following the Nov. 30 The Bachelorette show, ABC announced that Clayton will play the main character. Clayton’s casting, though, has been the subject of speculation for several weeks.

Clayton’s casting seemed to be announced earlier this year by The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer. He uploaded a picture of himself and Clayton to Instagram on October 12 when they were filming. Using the hashtag #TheBachelor, he captioned the image, “Meet my younger, larger, better looking sibling from another mother.” Online pictures of Clayton filming his season of the show have also been released. More details about him are provided below:

Career

Echard has worked as a sales agent for the medical technology company Stryker Corporation since July 2016. His first appearance on television was during Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette ( American Season 18). In July 2021, it was announced that he and 34 other guys will be the season’s potential competitors. He ultimately finished in eighth place.

Variety and other publications claim that Echard was chosen to star on The Bachelor season 26 in September 2021. ( American season 26).

On September 16, Echard told franchise supporters in his hometown that he was “happy” and “a little nervous,” and ABC verified Echard on November 30, 2021.

Bachelorette of Clayton Echard

Continue reading this article to find out more about Clayton Echard Bachelor’s love life, relationship, and girlfriend if you’re a die-hard fan and want to run for office. According to a Social Media publication, his marital status is single. Additionally, he has an unnamed girlfriend.

Clayton from “The Bachelor” Is He Dating Anyone?

The relationship carries on! Bachelor Nation has had plenty of happily ever afters in 2022, whether they are finding love on or off camera.

Clayton Echard, the show’s star for season 26, did not get married in the season finale, which aired in March, but he did win the girl. Following the completion of filming, the Missouri native gave his relationship with competitor Susie Evans another chance, and on the After the Final Rose special, the couple announced their engagement.

Colton Underwood, who appeared on The Bachelor season 23 and got engaged to Jordan C. Brown in January, took his personal romance one step further.

Regarding the unexpected proposal, Underwood exclusively told Us Weekly in March, “We felt very early on that we were meant to be for each other.” My only request was that I want to be astonished when you ask; hence, he did a fantastic job.

The former professional athlete, who came out as gay in April 2021, said that during their romantic gesture, the couple exchanged birthstone necklaces with interlocking initials rather than rings.

It’s not just Underwood from the Bachelor or Bachelorette who got engaged this year. Andi Dorfman, the Season 10 Bachelorette, confirmed in March that she has been engaged to her beau Blaine Hart since the summer of 2021.