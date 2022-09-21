Is Colton Underwood Still Engaged: A Former Football Player Engaged with Jordan C

Colton Underwood is a former football player turned television personality. He rose to prominence as a contestant on the TV show The Bachelor.

Furthermore, as a result of his participation in the event, he received a lot of attention and media coverage. He was also the lead in the 23rd season of The Bachelorette.

He has also worked as a tight end in the National Football League. He has played for big NFL clubs such as the San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Oakland Raiders. From 2014 to 2016, he was a tight end. He also appeared as an undrafted free agent.

After confessing his virginity on The Bachelorette, Underwood gained a lot of public attention. He revealed the news while on a date with Becca Kufrin.

Many people trolled him on the internet. However, his date honoured his decision. Regardless, his fan base grew after his unveiling.

The former NFL player is constantly working to raise awareness about Cystic Fibrosis. He is also the founder of an organization that helps support CF research and medical equipment. His caring nature, combined with his good looks, has made him one of the most beloved Bachelor contestants.

Early Life of Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, in the United States. His parents are Scott Underwood and Donna Burkard. Furthermore, his father is an insurance agent, and his mother is a realtor. They met at Illinois State University and began dating shortly after. As a result, they became high school sweethearts.

However, they divorced in 2013. Scott was a standout defensive end for the Illinois State Redbirds. Donna also played volleyball and was a member of the collegiate volleyball squad. The former couple were professional athletes. Furthermore, they passed on their athletic genes to their two kids.

The NFL athlete and his younger brother Connor have been football fans since they were children. Connor played defensive line for Indiana State University. Colton also attended Illinois State University.

Their father mentored and trained both brothers. He taught them defensive actions and methods as they grew. As a result, as high schoolers, they were defensive ends. Scott also coached their sons’ junior and high school football careers.

The TV personality went to Washington Community High School alongside his brother. They had an outstanding football career with the Washington Panthers.

They split up in college after playing high school football together. Connor trained as a linebacker, while Colton trained as a tight end.

Read More- Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To: Tik Tok Star Zoe La Verne Is Engaged with Dawson Day

NFL Career

Colton entered the NFL Draft after graduating from college in 2014. However, no NFL team selected him. Then he signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Chargers. Nonetheless, he was released by the team after three months.

In less than a week, the Philadelphia Eagles added Underwood to their practise squad. However, after a few days, he was released by the team. Nonetheless, the San Diego team re-signed him. He was assigned to the practise squad. They even agreed to a future deal.

Regardless, he was waived a year later due to an injury. Initially on injured reserve, he spent over a year with the Chargers before being released.

A few weeks later, he was brought to the Oakland Raiders practice squad. In 2016, the Raiders released him. Check Out Raiders Quarterback Christian Hackenberg Age, Career, College, NFL, Baseball, Net Worth Wiki.

Read More- Is Gemma Collins Engaged: Businesswoman Is Engaged to Rami Hawash

A Career as A Television Personality

Despite not being a good football player, Underwood garnered a lot of recognition as a TV personality. He rose to prominence after starring on the 14th season of The Bachelorette.

Colton’s attractive appearance, fit body, and athletic background drew a sizable following. Furthermore, his warm heart was a big hit.

The 14th season was led by publicist Becca Kufrin. She also won the 22nd season of The Bachelor. Aside from that, the NFL tight end enjoyed a successful season up to week eight. Unfortunately, he was eliminated from the reality television series that week.

Read More- Who Is Teni Engaged To? Singer Teni Is Engaged to Be Married, Pretty Soon!

Is Colton Underwood Still Engaged?

He had found The One! Colton Underwood proposed to Jordan C. Brown after dating for less than a year. Celebrity Engagements in 2022

The former Bachelor star, 30, and the political strategist, 39, decided to take the next step in their relationship last month during a weekend vacation in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.

“I’m overjoyed! “2021 was the most transforming year of my life,” the former reality star said in a statement to People on Monday, February 28. “Beginning 2022 with my best friend, teammate, and now fiancé is something I never dreamed would be possible.” Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown’s Relationship Timeline

On Monday, the former football player raved about his future with Brown on social media, writing, “Life is going to be wonderful with you,” beside a photo of himself and Brown.

The Coming Out Colton star, who openly came out as gay in April 2021, began dating Brown the same year. Us Weekly reported their romance in November 2021, but Underwood wanted to keep their relationship private while filming the Netflix series.

“I’ve been there. “I did it,” he told Us exclusively in December 2021. “Even before the show, that was one of the discussions with the production firm….” I’m not in a position right now to put myself out there in that way. I had a lot of self-discovery to undertake.”