Is Kelsea Ballerini Engaged? Pop Singer Making Their Marriage While Walk on The Road!

A country-pop singer from the United States, Kelsea Nicole Ballerini was born on September 12, 1993. She started creating songs when she was young and in 2014 got a deal with Black River Entertainment. The following year, she released The First Time, her debut studio album.

Unapologetically, her second studio album, came out the following year. Seven tracks by Ballerini that were charted on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts may be attributed to her first two albums.

Early life

In Knoxville, Tennessee, Ballerini was raised. Italian ancestry can be found in part in her father Ed, a longtime sales manager for a country radio station. Carla, her mother, has experience in marketing for the Thomas Nelson Bible publishing company and a sponsorship firm. It’s just her and her.

At the age of three, she began taking dance lessons at the Premiere Dance Studio in Seymour, Tennessee and stopped ten years later. She performed in the choirs at her church and school. She penned her first song when she was 12 years old for her mother, and three years later she went to Nashville, Tennessee.

Career

She committed to a deal with Black River Entertainment when she was 19. Her first single, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” which was released in late 2014, made its debut on the Country Airplay list in October of the same year. In November, she gave the label a self-titled extended play. In 2014, CMT named her one of its Next Women of Country. On February 14, 2015, she sang “Love Me As You Mean It” at her debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Black River distributed Ballerini’s first album, The First Time, on May 19, 2015.

The first single from the album, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” peaked at number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the week ending July 4, 2015, making Ballerini the eleventh person in history and the first solo female country music artist to do so since Carrie Underwood‘s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” in 2006. When “Dibs” peaked at the top of the Country Airplay chart, Ballerini became just the sixth female solo artist in country music to accomplish this feat and the first since Jamie O’Neal in 2001.

Is Kelsea Ballerini Engaged?

Following a quick romance, Morgan Evans and Kelsea Ballerini exchanged vows on December 2, 2017, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Evans’ native Australia is where the brilliant duo first connected in March 2016. They let loose at the after-party with tequila shots after co-hosting an awards presentation.

He said, “Let’s have a shot,” Ballerini recalled to People. I recall snapping the picture, setting it down, and thinking, “Oh, he’s so hot.” Later that night, he leaned in and asked if he may kiss me, and I consented as a decent gentleman should.

From there, their romance picked up speed, and on Christmas Day 2016, Evans popped the question to Ballerini with a custom-made diamond ring. Evans told PeopleStyle, “I had the ring specially crafted with a diamond I chose from a local designer here in Nashville. I wanted it to be elegant and lovely, just like her.

Ballerini wrote, “This morning, 9 months and 13 days after we started dating, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. The greatest blessing of my life has been loving him. And I get to do it from now on forever.” In an effort to reference her popular song, she also included the hashtag #HECALLEDDIBS.

The pair was cheerful about marriage and secure in their engagement, which was fitting. The question “Does anything change or is everything just the same just a bit more awesome?” is one that newlyweds frequently pose to their married friends, especially those who are in similar circumstances or are of a similar age. Everyone keeps saying to us, “Ah, it gets better,” Evans told People. So, whatever that means, I’m looking forward to it and it’s going to be enjoyable.

We can work at what we love and still find time to spend with the people we care about. When you can do everything you want and then share it with someone, I believe that makes for a really rich life, said Ballerini Kelsea, adding that she and Evans aren’t “wedding people.”

She said, “We’re more excited about getting married.

Nevertheless, the wedding was filled with picture-perfect touches, such as the bride’s stunning attire (a Berta gown with a lace bodice), the couple’s first dance to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” and the poignant vows they exchanged.

As expected, beautiful, lovely, and mind-blowingly excellent, Evans said of Chelsea’s vows to People. “Our referee said, ‘Hey Morgan, beat that!'” I finished with a few lyrics from the first song I ever composed for her, “Dance with Me,” after saying mine. I was halfway through them when she started to lose it, and then I did too, so I had to cut it a little short.

Of course, the couple and guests took a shot of tequila to toast saying “I do.”

It’s a little bit different, but that’s how we started, Ballerini told People.