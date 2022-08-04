Is Lele Pons Engaged? Lele Pons Engaged to Be Married at Tomorrowland 2022!

Lele Pons is a Venezuelan actress, YouTuber, and internet sensation from the United States. Prior to Vine’s demise in 2016, Pons gained notoriety there as the user with the most followers and loops.

Early Life

On June 25, 1996, Eleonora “Lele” Pons Maronese was born in Caracas, Venezuela. Pons, who was reared in Miami, Florida, immigrated to the country at the age of five. In high school, Pons claimed that she struggled to make friends, so she “would get harmed to make people laugh.” She has also claimed that high school bullies harassed her.

Career

When Lele Pons was 15 years old and received her first phone, she made her first attempt at using an app. She met Vine through one of her closest friends. With 11.1 million followers and 8.4 billion loops in 2016, Pons is the Vine user with the most spins. Pons made an appearance in Scream, an MTV horror television series, where she became the first victim of the season.

She has appeared in several music videos, including those for the songs “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “Downtown” by Anitta and J. Balvin. With the Jake Owen duet “Seorita” from his album “Greetings from Jake,” Lele debuted in English and recorded her first country song in 2019.

Is Lele Pons Engaged

Lele Pons, a popular YouTuber and internet personality, proposed to her longtime partner Guaynaa on July 31. Lele posted about the news on social media as well, stating that her now-fiancé proposed to her on Tomorrowland’s main stage. During DJ Steve Aoki’s set, Guynaa proposed to her. Although they have been dating since 2020, the couple first kept their relationship a secret. After they were spotted together at Se Te Nota, though, romance rumors began to circulate.

Currently engaged and prepared to wed, the couple.

Who is Guaynaa? Details explored about Lele Pons’ fiance

Guaynaa, also known as Jean Carlos Santiago Perez, is a popular Puerto Rican rapper and musician who is well known for his songs like ReBoTa. The well-known Latin song debuted in April 2019 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart. The celebrity, who is 29 years old and was born in 1992, has dealt with Republic Records and Universal Music Latino. With Mariah Angeliq on Taxi and Lele Pons on Se Te Nota, the singer has worked together.

Along with Paloma Mami and Cami, he was nominated for a Premios Heat award in February 2020. The Latin Music Awards presentation is known as Premios Heat. Lele Pons’ fiance is a chemical engineering student, and his stage name, “Guaynabito,” is slang for an upper-middle-class individual from the Guaynabo municipality. In 2019, Guaynaa dated Jacky Fontanez before beginning her romance with Lele.

A Timeline of Their Relationship

On Sunday, July 31, during Steve Aoki’s performance at Boom, Belgium’s 2022 Tomorrowland, the Puerto Rican musician proposed. The tens of thousands of fans in the audience heard Guaynaa say, “Guys, this is my lovely girlfriend Lele Pons and I want to ask her a quick question.” “Lele pons, will you marry me? I know what this means to you and how much you love Tomorrowland.

The Venezuelan influencer-turned-singer immediately said “yes” while crying with pleasure. With their famous pals, including Paris Hilton, Kimberly Loaiza, JD Pantoja, and Aoki himself, who gave the pair his platform, the newly engaged couple rejoiced backstage. We’re getting hitched! @guaynaa, you have my undying love! I’m looking forward to having you in my life forever! 100x YESS!!!” Pons later announced the information to her 49 million Instagram followers.

“Everyone but her knew. Guaynaa also wrote on his Instagram, “Thank you to everyone who helped with this surprise,” and included their pals Hannah Stocking, Paris Hilton, Steve Aoki, Twan, Malik, Like Mike, Dimitri Vegas, Mau y Ricky, Stef Roitman, and Lele’s relatives Chayanne, Isadora Figueroa, and Lorenzo Figueroa. Lele and Guaynaa, who initially met in 2019, released their flirting urban track “Se Te Nota” in the summer of 2020, marking their first collaboration.

Lele declared the relationship Instagram-official in December, ending much of the debate over whether they were dating or not. The couple will shortly get married after almost two years.