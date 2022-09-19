Is Maya Jama Engaged: A Talented Television, and Radio Personality Engaged with Ben Simmons!

English DJ, TV host, and radio personality Maya Indea Jama was born on August 14, 1994. With Peter Crouch and Alex Horne, she hosted the BBC One show Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer. As of the third season, she presided over BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star as host (2021).

Maya Jama hosted the 4Music show Trending Live! with two other women from 2015 to 2017. True Love or True Lies was an MTV show she co-hosted in 2018. She has also co-hosted the first season of Channel 4’s The Circle with Alice Levine.

From 2018 until 2020, Maya Jama broadcast her namesake show on BBC Radio 1 and co-hosted Radio 1’s Greatest Hits. Additionally, from 2014-2017, she hosted #DriveWithMaya on Rinse FM.

An Autobiography of Maya Jama

Maya Jama joined her family on August 14, 1994. Her place of birth was Bristol, England. Maya Indea Jama is the given name she was given by her parents. Currently, she may be seen in London.

Cotham was the institution where she finished her college studies. She is an avid football fan who cheers for Bristol Rovers and West Ham United.

Jama is quite close to her mother, and the two of them frequently appear on chat shows and show up together at exclusive events for celebrities.

Ancestral Years

Her Swedish mother’s side of the family is where her Swedish ancestry is, while her Somali father is where her Somali ancestry resides. Sadie Jama, Maya’s mother, was 19 years old when she gave birth to her and named her after the famous American poet and writer.

She shares a sibling with Omar Jama. Mr. Jama, Maya’s father, spent several years in prison for various assault-related crimes, including bar brawls and fights, throughout her formative years. She stopped going to see her father in prison when she was 12 years old and didn’t go back for a decade.

Career

In 2012, Maya Jama moved to London in pursuit of a career in the entertainment industry. She has since appeared on television, modelled, and acted. Although acting was always her first choice, she eventually found that becoming a presenter was more her speed.

Davina McCall and June Sarpong were two of her earliest inspirations. When Maya Jama was just a teenager, she began her career in broadcasting by hosting a weekly music video countdown on JumpOff.TV. Following that, she joined Sky UK, where she worked on TRACE Sports.

Maya Jama Engaged?

On December 18th, 2022, Maya and her basketball player fiance Ben Simmons exchanged their wedding vows. However, The Sun(opens in new tab) announced in July 2022 that the couple had broken off their engagement. One reliable source claimed: “Because they cared so deeply about one another, this is devastating news for both of them.

They said that Maya’s having to spend her time between the United Kingdom and the United States, where her 26-year-old fiancé lives, was the main reason for their breakup. This insider has some additional information: “Jobs are pouring in for Maya from all around the world, and she sees a bright future ahead. She’s been spending a lot of time with her close pals and working out at the gym.

However, in a post dated August 8th, 2022—a day after the charges were made public—the presenter attempted to refute the claims. She pleaded with readers to reject newspaper “sources.”

On the 8th of August, her fiance Ben also posted a cute black and white selfie of them online. The athlete posted the photo with the comment, “Almost a year older” and a red love heart emoji. It was a joke about the fact that she was about to turn 28.

If you’ve been having trouble keeping up with Maya Jama’s romantic life, we’ve got the scoop. If you are curious about her current boyfriend’s identity or the status of their relationship, you need look no further.

The 27-year-old actress and presenter shot to popularity not only for her work on television but also as rapper Stormzy’s girlfriend. However, she has since established herself as a solo star, making appearances on MTV and 4Music, hosting radio shows for BBC Three, and starring in Simon Cowell’s new ITV show, Walk The Line.

In any case, after Stormy, the host found love in the United States, where she became a multimillionaire and the face of her own skincare line. If you want the scoop, keep reading.