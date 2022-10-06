Is R Kelly Engaged: A Very Famous and Successful Singer Engaged with Joycelyn Savage

R Kelly’s net worth is believed to be at -$2 million as of October 2022, and after multiple lawsuits, issues, allegations, and even the “Surviving R Kelly” series; his net worth has completely vanished.

R Kelly is a songwriter, record producer, and vocalist from Chicago. He rose to prominence after releasing his debut album, ‘Born Into the 90’s.’ He went on to become one of the best vocalists and songwriters of all time, with songs such as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Ignition.” R. Kelly made headlines recently when he released a new 19-minute song in which he explained why he was broke.

Early Life

Robert Sylvester Kelly was born on January 8, 1967, in Chicago. Kelly’s mother, Joanne, was a singer. Kelly’s father was absent throughout his son’s life, thus his mother raised him and his three siblings alone. Kelly was frequently sexually abused by a woman, about which he published his book.

Kelly started performing on the streets of Chicago after entering Kenwood Academy and performing a Stevie Wonder song. In 1989, he and his buddies established the band “MGM” (Musically Gifted Men). MGM recorded and published its first single, “Why You Wanna Play With Me.” Kelly began his singing career after signing with Jive Records in 1991.

Career

Kelly began his singing career in 1991, after years of street performance in Chicago. He signed with Jive Records and released his debut album, Born Into The ’90s, the following year. His debut album was a great success, with tracks including “Slow Dance (Hey Mr. Dj)” and “Honey Love.”

Bump N’ Grind was his first No. 1 pop record in 1993. After his mother died, he continued to live up to his moniker “Prince of Pillowtalk.” He was dubbed the “King of R&B,” and in 1996 he launched the superhit “I Believe I Can Fly,” which garnered him three Grammy awards in 1997.

Kelly has worked with a diverse range of musicians, including Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Gladys Knight. In the 1990s, he was still the R&B king. In 1998, he launched his album “R,” which had a duet with Celine Dion called “I’m Your Angel,” which sold over 7 million copies.

Kelly and Sean “Puffy” Combs charted with “Satisfy You” in 1999, then two years later, Kelly collaborated with rap superstar Jay-Z to make another top hit, “Fiesta.”

In 2012, he released “Write Me Back,” following in the footsteps of singers such as Teddy Pendergrass and Marvin Gaye.

Kelly has worked hard to create new tracks since then. He was hailed as the R&B king of the 1990s, and his work has sold millions of copies. R Kelly’s net worth is -$2 million as of October 2022.

Is R Kelly Engaged

According to a letter she provided to the sentencing judge in his sex trafficking case, disgraced R&B artist R. Kelly is engaged to one of his claimed victims, Joycelyn Savage.

Kelly’s team submitted the letter to Judge Ann Donnelly on June 13, two weeks before his sentencing, and it begins with Savage referring to herself, saying, “I’m Robert Kelly’s fiance.”

On June 29, the singer of “I Believe I Can Fly” was sentenced to 30 years in jail for racketeering, bribery, coercion, inducement, and sex trafficking. Kelly had previously denied all misconduct, pleading not guilty, and has stated repeatedly that he will fight the ruling. The highly publicized trial lasted six weeks.

Kelly’s ongoing relationship with Savage is now being revealed. She stated in her letter, “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancée. I’m writing in support of Robert ahead of his sentencing so that I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

Savage went on to express her sentiments for the musician, saying, “We have a very special connection and are passionately in love. Robert is not the monster that the government has painted him to be. The Robert I know is incredibly lovely, sensitive, and kind.”

In support of her alleged fiance, Savage said, “He’s incredibly motivated and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is entirely wrong.”

Savage’s parents have been vocal about their concerns for their now 26-year-old daughter. In various media appearances and when appearing in the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, her parents have long claimed that the 55-year-old singer coerces and manipulates her.

According to TMZ, the family’s attorney, Gerald Griggs, tells the outlet that “she never made the engagement known to the family, and they’ve never even spoken about the prospect prior.”

In the letter, Savage claims that she is not under the singer’s influence. “It saddens my heart that the government has manufactured a narrative in which I am a victim,” she wrote. “I’m an adult woman who can speak for herself, which is why I wanted to present this letter to the court,” she concluded. “[Kelly] is a lovely man with a great heart who deserves to be at home with his loved ones who are ready to help him.”