Is Rachel Engaged? Who Are the Top 4 Runners-Up According to Rachel Recchia?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard are the leads for The Bachelorette season 19. From Clermont, Florida, which is close to Orlando, Rachel is a 26-year-old flight instructor. @pilot.rachel is her username on Instagram. Susie Evans, who Clayton had sent home the previous night but had asked back, was declared the winner, eliminating both Rachel and Gabby, and she was ousted in the final three.

Since Clayton treated her and Gabby with “disrespect” and eliminated them through a “group split,” Gabby claimed that he never truly loved her. This accusation was made on the “After the Final Rose” special.

Rachel Recchia Early Life

Recchia, whose parents are Tony and Mary Anne Recchia, was born in Chicago, Illinois, and later relocated to Clermont, Florida as a youngster. Anthony, her younger brother, is her. She was a cheerleader while in college and received her aviation degree from Ohio University.

Rachel Recchia Career

Recchia served as a flight instructor while accruing the necessary hours to eventually become a pilot prior to her appearance on The Bachelor.

Is Rachel Engaged?

Whether Rachel, 26, departed season 19 with a fiance or an engagement ring from Neil Lane is still a mystery. However, because the flying instructor has been committed to finding love, getting engaged to her looks very likely. The Bachelor Nation star, according to her ABC description, “wants to find crazy, insane love that makes sense to no one else but her and her soulmate.”

Who Are the Top 4 Runners-Up According to Rachel Recchia?

After Clayton, Rachel’s final four candidates, whom she selected for hometown dates, all appear to be terrific guys. According to Reality Steve, the leading lady’s finalists for season 19 are Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco.

It appears that she has chosen males who share her intense romantic aura. Once he meets the “perfect one,” Aven, 28, “is ready to put it all out there.” Tyler, 25, desires “the kind of love you only see in movies,” but Zach, 25, sees himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” who enjoys making “big romantic gestures.” Not to be outdone, 27-year-old Tino is very family-oriented and desires to have “four kids” of his own. Want more Bachelorette spoilers without having to wait until the finale?

You need not worry; we have you covered. Watch to find out if Gabby Windey gets engaged, who her top four guys are, and who her final two guys are. Additionally, find out if Rachel Recchia marries, who her last two choices are, and who she chooses for her final four. For more information on the drama throughout the season, visit the Bachelorette page of Life & Style!