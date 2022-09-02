Is Sam Faiers Engaged: An English Model and Television Host Engaged with Paul Knightley!

Sam Faiers, an English model and television host, was given the name Samantha Elizabeth Faiers at birth. Not to mention, she was born in Brentwood, Essex, England, to Lee Faiers and Suzanne Wells, two British nationals.

In terms of her siblings, this persona is Billie Faiers’ younger sister. Billie Faiers is an English reality star most known for serving as the director of Minnies Boutique’s fashion firm and appearing on the reality series The Only Way Is Essex.

She and her sister’s parents divorced when they were very little. Her mother wed David Chatwood following the divorce from their father. Sam too comes from a Christian family and has a white ethnic background.

Faiers is also a native of the United Kingdom. Shenfield High School is where this woman received her high school education. She attended an elementary school, but that is about all.

Employment & Career

Sam appeared as a guest on several discussion shows, including Loose Women, This Morning, and Daybreak, before he rose to fame as a television personality and model.

This persona debuted on television on October 10, 2010, in The Only Way Is Essex’s premiere episode, and went on to star in all eleven of the show’s seasons. After that, in January 2014, this hunk became a competitor in Celebrity Big Brother.

This babe finished in the top five in the competition. Even more so, she began playing the lead in Sam Faires: The Baby Diaries on ITVBe in 2016. She later joined the programme with her sister Bille, who was recast as Sam and Billie Faiers: The Mummy Diaries.

The 5 feet 6-inch tall media personality additionally guest starred on shows like Celebrity Juice, The Real Hustle, and Shooting Stars. This woman also started a fitness website called Celebrity Training with Sam Faiers, which only provides exercise videos and nutritious food recipes.

Sam’s Love Life: Boyfriend and Kids

Paul Knightley, a former real estate salesperson, and Sam have been dating since October 2014. Sam and Paul started dating soon after she split up with Joey Essex, a co-star on the television series The Only Way Is Essex.

For nine months, the reality TV personality secretly dated Paul. Sam revealed that she was three months pregnant with Paul’s child at about the nine-month point in their relationship.

A few months later, on December 20, 2015, the couple welcomed their first child, Paul Tony Knightley Jr. On November 11th, 2017, Paul Jr. was followed by Rosie, his younger sister. Sam Faiers with her children with her husband Paul Knightley in December 2019 Image from Sam Faiers’ Instagram

Sam also recorded the birth of their children and produced Sam Faiers: The Baby Diaries, an ITVBe one-off show. After the special was a hit, the couple decided to create a full-length television series called Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries.

Sam and Paul’s engagement rumours first surfaced in September 2019 while they were vacationing in Venice, Italy. Sam rejected the allegations, but Paul received mockery and criticism for not popping the question to Sam in such a romantic setting.

Sam’s Past Relationships

Before she met her children’s father, Sam was in several relationships. The relationship between the YouTuber and Joey Essex has previously mentioned. They were dating when Only Way is Essex was airing on television.

But it wasn’t a long-lasting connection. Between 2010 and 2013, they had intermittent relationships. Even getting engaged in 2012 was a last-ditch effort to save their love.

However, Sam dumped him just before she and Paul started dating, proving that the two weren’t meant to be together forever. Additionally, she briefly dated Mark Wright, another TOWIE co-star, but this was years before she became well-known. When she was around 16, the reality star allegedly slept with Mark once and went on a few dates with him. However, the relationship ended there and there because neither of them was ready for a committed commitment at the time.