Is Trina Still Engaged: An American Rapper and Model Is Engaged with Raymond Taylor

Trina’s rap career got its start when she was featured on a chart-topping single by Trick Daddy. From there, she released solo albums and by 2010 was being called “the most consistent female rapper of all time” by XXL.

Today, Trina’s life is documented on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami, where her fans can catch up on her latest exploits. She has been a part of the show since the premiere of Season 1 in 2018.

CheatSheet identifies Raymond Taylor as a rap artist from Miami who also played college basketball. In 2021, Raymond will be 33 years old because Trina is 13 years Raymond’s senior. From the looks of his Instagram (@raymondtaylortoo), Raymond is totally head over heels for Trina. He frequently uploads photos of the two of them together and has referred to her as “the most attractive woman in the entire world” in the captions.

Trina once introduced Raymond as her “best friend” when they were simply “friends” on Love & Hip Hop: Miami. I feel completely comfortable with him.

Primitive Years

Katrina Laverne Taylor, better known as Trina, was born on December 3, 1974, in Miami, Florida. She is of Dominican and Bahamian ancestry. She graduated from high school in 1992 and was a majorette for four years. Starting in 1998, she put in the time and effort necessary to earn her real estate licence.

What We Know About Trina

Personal life-wise, she was engaged to Lil Wayne from 2005 to 2007. She had a miscarriage shortly after being pregnant by Lil Wayne, and the pair eventually broke up. After her marriage to Lil Wayne ended, she began dating Kenyon Martin in 2007 and stayed with him until 2010. From 2012 until 2014, she was involved with rapper French Montana, but the relationship ended when Montana cheated on her with Khloé Kardashian.

Rapper YG and Raymond Taylor have been together since 2017, and their love is still going strong. Naked pictures of rappers began appearing online in 2010. Before the Decatur guy found the photo, it had been released to the WorldStar-Hip-hop website from the woman’s lost or stolen cell phone. The image was eventually posted online.

Trina’s Professional Life

She signed with Slip-n-Slide Records after the success of her first single and dropped her debut album, Da Baddest Bitch, in March of 2000. Released in the US, the album debuted at number 33 on the Billboard 200 and number 11 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart. After 39 weeks on the Billboard 200 and 49 weeks on the Top 200, the Recording Industry Association of America awarded it a Gold certification (RIAA).

She started collaborating with the legendary Missy Elliot for her second album Diamond Princess, which debuted at number fourteen on the Billboard 200. She had already achieved superstar status in the rap industry. Trina co-hosts “Tiny Tonight,” a late-night discussion program hosted by Tameka Cottle, along with Tamar Braxton, Claudia Jordan, and Cottle. On VH1 on December 17, 2012, the series premiered.

Her sixth studio album, titled The One, was released in 2017. Both Still da Baddest and Amazin' had number one debuts on the US Independent and US Rap charts, respectively.

Is Trina Still Engaged

An engagement has been announced for Trina! The artist Trina broke the news of her engagement during a FaceTime session with her life coach Stormy Wellington. After receiving her diamond engagement ring just hours before, the Diamond Princess was all smiles.

I had a big night last night,” Trina replied, still in disbelief. She did not name her fiancé, but he is rumored to be Raymond Taylor, a 31-year-old ex-college basketball star and Miami rapper known as Ray Almighty.

The pair marked both Valentine’s Day and their fifth wedding anniversary back in February. In the caption, Raymond called Trina “the most lovely woman in the entire world” and wrote, “5 years Strong. BIG vibrations.. Valentine’s is everyday for HER.”

Trina, now 46 years old, dated rapper Lil Wayne from 2005 to 2007 and then dated NBA player Kenyon Martin from 2007 to 2010. She also had a high-profile relationship that ended in 2014 with rapper French Montana.

Trina, alias Da Baddest, is notorious for her abrasiveness on certain topics and her relative silence on others. Her romantic life has been one of the secrets she has never revealed. Recently, Trina FaceTimed serial entrepreneur Stormy Wellington while Wellington broadcast live on Instagram. While on FaceTime, Stormy exclaimed to Trina, “Trina, that ring is amazing!” The ring is beautiful, by the way. “Thank you!” Trina exclaimed. Last night was a significant one for me. Trina was then asked, “You got engaged?” by Stormy Wellington. With a smile on her face, Trina answered, “Last night, absolutely.” I still can’t believe I’m here at work today.

Congratulations are in order for the “Pull Over” rapper who has become a household name. But who’s the brother, anyway? The specifics, as soon as we learn them, will be posted here.