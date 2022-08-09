Is Usher Engaged? Surprise! Grace Miguel and Usher Have Tied the Knot!

Usher is an American actor, singer, and composer. Usher is one of the most successful musicians of all time, having sold more than 75 million records worldwide as of this writing. Along with Scooter Braun, he also founded Justin Bieber’s record label, RBMG Records.

Early Life

On October 14, 1978, Usher Raymond IV was born. Usher was born in Texas but was reared in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where his mother Jonetta and father Usher Raymond II first noticed his singing prowess. At age nine, they persuaded him to enlist in the Chattanooga neighborhood church choir. Usher started recording professionally and making guest vocal appearances when the family relocated to Atlanta to support the growth of his music career. His high school was in North Springs.

Career

When Usher was 13 years old, a representative from LaFace Records set up an audition with the record label’s co-founder after he appeared on Star Search. Usher was immediately signed after performing “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men during his audition. Usher’s mother quit her work to take care of his profession. He was going through puberty and having trouble modulating his singing voice as he was getting ready to record his debut album.

Usher was brought to New York in 1994 to live with Puff Daddy as a singing/coaching “camp” after his record was placed on hold by the label. Usher’s debut album, which had the same name, was released on August 30, 1994. Only 16 years old, he. On the Billboard charts, it peaked at position 25.

Grace Miguel, Usher’s manager and longtime girlfriend, and he are now legally wed. Us Weekly claims that the 36-year-old singer wed Grace in secret before taking out for their honeymoon in Cuba during Labor Day weekend. According to a source close to the couple, their initial intention was to wed in Atlanta, but they ultimately decided to elope and travel to Havana to celebrate their union. Grace shared a photo collage from her vacation on Instagram earlier this month, and it is quite evident that Usher is wearing a gold band on his ring finger.

The couple began dating in 2009, and they announced their engagement in January. Usher and Tameka Foster, his ex-wife, have two boys together, Naviyd Ely, age 6, and Usher Raymond V, age 7. Greetings to the newlyweds!

Private Life

Between 2001 and 2003, Usher dated TLC’s, Chilli Thomas. In 2007, he wed the fashionista, Tameka Foster. After they got married, he took on the role of stepfather to her three sons from a prior union. The couple is also the parents of two sons. When Usher and Foster were divorced in 2009, there was a very publicized custody battle that followed. 2012 saw the end of the dispute

when a judge granted Usher primary custody of their two sons. In September 2015, Usher wed his manager and longtime girlfriend Grace Miguel. Usher started the divorce process in December 2018.