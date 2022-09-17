Is Wells Still Engaged: An American Radio Dj and Television Personality Engaged with Sarah Hyland!

Wells Adams is also the name of a famous American radio and TV host. As a result of his roles on Season 3 of “Bachelor in Paradise” and Season 12 of “The Bachelorette,” he has gained widespread recognition. He shot to fame once he began dating Sarah Hyland.

He has spent years as an employee of “iHeartRadio” stations and as the host of the podcast “Young Favorite Thing.” His radio station is now the most popular in all of Nashville, making him a top player in the field. His “KSPB” radio program has made him famous.

The Profession of Wells Adams

Wells Adams was a contributor to “Brite Magazine” that year (2011). His first job was at the California radio station KSPB, where he hosted a show that launched his career. He started at “Lightning 100,” a local independent radio station in Nashville, in the morning programme host position in July 2013.

In 2014, he won Best DJ honours from both the Nashville Scene and the Tennessean. He also began developing and directing other shows. A morning and afternoon host on ALT 98.3 for iHeartMedia in 2015, he also worked for the company in 2014.

Then, he joined the staffs of radio stations “ALT 98.3” and “105.9 The Rock” as music director and assistant program director, respectively.

After that, on season 12 of “The Bachelorette,” he made an appearance. After being booted from “The Bachelor,” he reappeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” and ended up in a relationship with Ashley Laconetti. He ended the relationship and then was booted off the show in the sixth week.

Read More- Who Is Zoe Laverne Engaged To: Tik Tok Star Zoe La Verne Is Engaged with Dawson Day

The Life of Wells Adams

Wells Adams was born to parents Donna and Bob Adams on May 16, 1984, in California, United States. Adams, a Christian who was born in the United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, is 38 years old.

Adams completed his secondary school education at a nearby high school before heading to The University of Mississippi to acquire a degree in broadcast journalism. Adams earned his PR once again from the University of Mississippi, this time with a focus in blue anthropology. Adams has presented radio shows on KSPB while still in school and worked for Tuned in Broadcasting, Inc.

Read More- Is Gemma Collins Engaged: Businesswoman Is Engaged to Rami Hawash

Is Wells Still Engaged?

Sarah and Wells Are Stronger than Ever After Their Extended Engagement. “i Know This Is Going to Sound Unromantic, but When It Comes to Building a Lasting Connection with Someone, I Now Believe… the Californian Advises Looking for “someone Who Is Always Striving to Help Your Team and Continually Being a Motivating Factor.” and So We Are that For Each Other, and It’s Very, I Know, Not Romantic, but It’s the Truth.

The host of the podcast “Your Favorite Thing” raves that the fact that Wells and Sarah are “each other’s cheerleaders” is what he “loves most” about Sarah. I couldn’t get around without her.

Not everything about the relationship is ideal. Jokingly, Wells says, “I once started an episode of HBO’s Succession before her and oh man, it was an impediment that we had to go through.” So, my advice to all the couples out there is to avoid it. Doing it is a bad idea. And if you do that, don’t tell them you did it.

Sarah and Wells ultimately tied the knot on August 20, 2022, after putting off their nuptials for around three years. Vows were exchanged at a winery in Santa Ynez, California, with the couple’s loved ones looking on.

Many of Sarah’s Modern Family co-stars, including Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen, and Nolan Gould, showed up to celebrate.