Jade Cline Engaged: An American Reality Tv Personality Is Engaged with Sean Austin

American reality TV personality, actor, and model Jade Cline (born June 10, 1997, age 24) was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. Because of her role in the MTV reality show Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, she has gained widespread notoriety.

She has been a regular since the pilot. Young teen moms’ stories serve as inspiration for this show. A premiere episode aired in 2018. And when it comes to the wealthiest ‘Teen Moms,’ Jade is ranked a respectable tenth. She recently substituted for Jenelle Eason on Teen Mom 2, airing throughout the second half of season 9. Production of the show began on January 11, 2011, and it is still airing as of this writing.

Biography

American-born Jade Cline entered the world on June 10, 1997. Famous for appearing on the first season of Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant on MTV and discussing her life as a teen mother on the show. In February of 2018, she first started posting to Instagram.

She is listed as a successful reality star in Popular Biography.

Modeling Work by Jade Cline

As a result of having a child and raising him or her alone. The reality shows Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, in which Jade participated, documented the challenges faced by a group of young mothers raising their children alone.

Jade had a little child for her presentation. With this show, she gained a substantial amount of notoriety. On March 12, 2018, it was made available to the public for the first time.

Reports claim that before appearing on the show, Jade worked as a waitress at a Steak & Shake. In comparison to other jobs, her salary on the show was relatively high. She used to get $5,000 every scene, or so it seems. With the help of her Onlyfans account, where she posted exotic photos and videos, she became even more popular.

Conferring with Jade Cline’s Taking the Plunge

A wedding is in the works for Teen Mom 2’s Jade Cline and Sean Austin. Cline confirmed the engagement of the reality show’s stars in a video she shared to TikTok on Thursday.

Cline, 26 at the time, showed the video in which Austin proposed by getting down on one knee. Prior to Austin getting down on one knee and submitting to the single mother, she was spotted holding a bouquet of flowers.

Cline said, “Oh my god, it’s so large,” as Austin unwrapped the ring from the box. Then, they laughed and hugged each other, and were soon joined by their 5-year-old daughter Kloie. Cline will appear in MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter when it starts on September 6. Several cameras were visible surrounding the happy pair as the scene unfolded.

Our happily ever after has only just begun,” Cline said as a caption for the video. “I’m relieved this can be discussed openly at last. I’ll [sic] be Mrs. Austin come October 2023; we’ve worked hard for this, and I couldn’t be happier with how far we’ve come. Ultimately, love triumphs.”

A now-defunct Q&A on Cline’s Instagram Story revealed that the couple had already planned for October 2023 and chosen a “Gothic Victorian kind of vibe” for the wedding.

And she said they’d been engaged “since the first week of July,” though she didn’t want to spoil too much of the new Teen Mom season by posting about it online. Their relationship has grown and changed throughout the years, and they’ve been through a lot together.

Austin’s drug addiction and subsequent treatment on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, which Cline appeared in, was documented in 2018. Subsequently on Teen Mom 2, Austin was revealed to be clean and attending outpatient rehab.

In February of 2019, while filming the series, Cline and Austin ended their relationship. It was at that time that Cline told PEOPLE, “Sean will always be Kloie’s dad, I’ll always want him to be a part of her life.” Cline, however, claimed that “I feel like me and him are doing our own thing” regarding their romantic involvement.