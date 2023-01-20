Whoa! Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope Have Their First Child.

Whoa! On Monday, January 16, Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope welcomed their first child.

Welcome to The World! Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Dylan Rose Lawrence 1.16.23 Mom, Dad, and your big sisters all adore you, beautiful child! On Friday, January 20, Lawrence, 46, and Cope, 35, posted a joint Instagram message along with a picture of the pair holding their newborn.

Everyone is happy and healthy after we brought her into the world with the help of the most incredible midwife, and we are very appreciative. What a lovely journey, wow. I appreciate your unwavering support of this wonderful new life. Watch this space for baby spam.

The Workaholicsalum and TheMelissa and Joeyactor announced their first pregnancy in September 2022. The good fortune just keeps coming. I’m proud of you, baby! On Instagram, Lawrence posted a picture of himself holding Cope’s growing baby bump at the beach.

Dylan is the couple’s first child together, but the Blossomalum also has daughters named Charleston, 16, and Liberty, 12, from a previous relationship with Chandie Yawn-Nelson. The couple divorced in July 2020 after more than ten years of marriage. They separated for good about two years later.

Lawrence revealed in-depth details about how he and his ex-wife effectively coparent their daughters to Us Weekly in August 2021.

Read More: Mel B Recalls ‘Embarrassing’ Moment Prince William Pinned MBE on Cleavage.

Glow Up! Our Favorite ’90s Hunks Who Are Dads Now

In the end, you always choose the honorable course. There is no justification for acting unkindly, he said. Although [my relationship with Chandie] didn’t work out personally, we still have two incredible people in common. You must prioritize them and serve as an example.

Cope’s connection with Charleston and Liberty underwent a smooth transition, according to the Jumping Shipstar. She is a wonderful lady, and it is wonderful that girls like her. He enthused over the Insecure star, calling it wonderful.

After meeting on the set of Lifetime TV in May 2022, Lawrence and Cope were married.

Right at the height of the coronavirus outbreak, My Husband’s Secret Brother.

Read More: Lisa Marie Presley Was Laid to Rest at Graceland Before a Public Service of Remembrance.

A Family Affair! Brotherly Love Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Brotherly Love alum informed us when we first met there that it had been a crazy year and a half for everyone, obviously the entire planet. Amazing things then occur when you least expect them, and meeting her has simply been the best thing that has ever happened.

In August 2021, Us exclusive broke the couple’s engagement. Lawrence afterward took to social media to express his enthusiasm about his future with the Utah native.