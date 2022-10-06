Kate Walsh Is Engaged: Everything We Need to Know!

Kate Walsh is married. The ‘Emily in Paris’ actress revealed on an Instagram Live alongside her ‘Private Practice’ co-star Amy Brenneman that her boyfriend Andrew Nixon had proposed.

“Here comes the wild cat, my fiancé,” she exclaimed.” Amy responded, “She just completely outed your engagement.”” Kate, 54, then affirmed, “I did, I just outed our engagement.” And her future spouse exclaimed, “Aww.”

The couple began dating in the midst of the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, and Kate even quarantined with Andrew in Perth, Australia. She stated at the time: “I didn’t want to go back to New York in the midst of a pandemic, which was, to put it mildly, terrifying.

Read More- Celine Dion Engaged: A Famous Canadian Singer Is Engaged with René Angélil

“I couldn’t go home at first, and now that I can, I don’t want to. When my own mother, my 86-year-old mother, tells me not to come home… we are in a difficult situation! She currently divides her time between Los Angeles, where she films ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and Australia.

Kate Walsh previously married Alex Young from 2007 to 2010. Meanwhile, Kate recently told up about her exceptionally healthy lifestyle.

Read More-Jessica Szohr Engaged: An American Actress Is Engaged with Brad Richardson

The actress gushed about the health benefits of exercise and eating a well-balanced diet. She stated, ” “I exercise to keep my bones strong, moisturise my skin all over, and consume the correct quantity of good fats.”