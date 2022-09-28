Kendall Schmidt Engaged: A Famous Tv Actor Engaged with Mica Von Turkovich

Actor, pop rock musician, and record producer: that’s Kendall Schmidt, an American. His portrayal as Kendall Knight in Big Time Rush brought him fame. Big Time Rush stars Carlos Pena Jr., Logan Henderson, Kendall, and James Maslow actually formed a real-life boy band while filming the show. Kendall went on to appear in guest appearances on a wide variety of TV shows, including Gilmore Girls, Ghost Whisperer, ER, Phil of the Future, and more.

An Overview of The Life of Kendall Schmidt

Actor Kendall Schmidt was born on November 2, 1990, in the United States. He first came to public attention as Kendall Knight on Big Time Rush, and later as a member of the titular boy band. He later joined forces with fellow Big Time Rush veteran Dustin Belt to form the pop duet Heffron Drive.

Kendall Francis Schmidt is an American multi-instrumentalist who was born on November 2, 1990. His siblings' names are Kevin and Kenneth, and his mom and dad's names are Kathy and Kent.

As 2001 progressed, Schmidt was quickly cast in recurring roles on shows like General Hospital, Titus, Raising Dad, Gilmore Girls, and CSI: Miami. He has appeared as a guest star on numerous television series, such as ER, MADtv, Frasier, and Phil of the Future. The most recent shows on which Kendall appeared as a guest star were Without a Trace and Ghost Whisperer. He has made movie appearances in “Minority Report” and “According to Spencer.”

Kendall Schmidt’s Prominent Profession

Kendall Schmidt Engaged

She’s not looking for just any guy, but for him specifically. After seven years together, Kendall Schmidt proposed to his longtime love Mica von Turkovich. The Big Time Rush singer got down on one knee onstage in New York on June 30 and posted photographs to Instagram with the statement, “I said yes!” “This is the place where my spirit resides. Your love for me is eternal.”

Author’s bandmates Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega, and James Maslow reportedly witnessed Kendall’s June 29 proposal at Radio City Music Hall.

In response to Kendall’s Instagram post, the guys couldn’t contain their glee, with James gushing, “I have a lot of love for you both. Congrats.”

“FINALLY!!! Yea!!!! Absolutely ecstatic for you two!!!” Following Carlos’s presentation, Logan provided, “I’m not the one who’s emotional here; you are. Cannot express how much I adore you.”

They all had a good time the next day, when Big Time Rush performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of their reunion tour. Mica even posted her approval of the act on her social media accounts.

Kendall and Mica’s sixth wedding anniversary was commemorated with a photo session on the beach in March. Mica commemorated their seven years together by declaring their love for one another. Add one million, please.

Although Kendall refers to his fiancée as his “one and only,” he and the bride-to-be also have a strong bond with their puppy, Teagan.

Mica is a Vermont native who tried her hand at acting before returning to writing and declaring on her website, “the disagreeable reality of the entertainment industry ultimately drove me back to writing, and I couldn’t be happier about it.”

According to her Instagram profile, she is “now a plant-based foodie, personal trainer, and delivery doula.”

Kendall, who played Kendall Knight on Big Time Rush from 2009 to 2013, has recently played Ryan on Are You There God? On the small screen version of School of Rock, it’s Meg and Margot as Justin.

Mica has been a devoted fan as he tours the country this summer with Big Time Rush.

She posted on Instagram last year that seeing the band live “made these moments that much more amazing to see” because she had been able to watch everything come together from the sidelines. “My Kendall, too… As a person who loves and is proud of you, I can’t even.”