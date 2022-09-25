Kyla Ross Engaged: A Famous Gymnast Engaged with Justin Rittman!

Kyla Ross was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 24, 1996. She was a gymnastics enthusiast who went to Aliso Niguel High. Though she qualified for the 2012 Olympic team, she opted instead to compete in college. She enrolled at UCLA that year (2015). She missed her freshman year of college to compete in the 2016 Olympics, and she won’t get her bachelor’s until 2021.

Career

At the tender age of three, Kyla Ross began her gymnastics training. She attended the Greenville Gymnastics Center for instruction. She also attended the Richmond Olympiad and Gym-Max Gymnastics in Costa Mesa, California for more training.

Her education and mentors set her up for success in her chosen field. In the years 2005–2007, she amassed a total of five state championships and two national championships. Later same year (2008), she competed in and won the Junior Olympic national championships as well.

She also went to the Metroplex Challenge and competed in the junior elite division. She went to the American Classic in San Diego, California, and played there in April of 2009. With an overall score of 55.316, she came in at a respectable second place.

After that, she took part in the World Championships, the Olympics, and the Pacific Rim Championships. She’s proven herself to be a top-tier gymnast by working harder than anybody else has. Her collection of trophies and honors is enormous.

Life Story of Kyla Ross

Famous American gymnast Kyla Ross was born on October 24, 1996. She was a gymnast for the United States Olympic team who earned the nickname “Mighty Mouse” after performing exceptionally well at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Astrologers have determined that Kyla Ross’s zodiac sign is Scorpio.

As a result of a training-related heel bruise, she was limited to competing on the uneven bars and balancing beam at the Secret U.S. Classic on July 25. She attempted a new routine on the uneven bars, which involved a Chow (stalder Shaposhnikova) attached to a Bhardwaj, and fell twice (full-twisting Pak salto). After attempting a Bhardwaj, she tripped over the low bar and injured her ribs. She tried to resume her routine but crashed to the floor during a toe-on full pirouette. For her third attempt, she changed the sequence so that she simply did toe-on pirouettes instead of the full twist in the Pak salto.

Justin Rittman She attempted a double front as her final dismount, a first for her, but she only received a 12.250 (5.9 difficulty), putting her in 15th place. She steadied herself and performed better on the beam, where she earned a respectable 14.550 despite a wobble on her side somi, good for fourth place behind Worlds colleague and two-time World champion Simone Biles, as well as Olympic teammates Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman. She mentioned afterward that she’d like to work hard to improve her routines so that she can return to the P&G Championships and compete in the all-around next time.

Kyla Ross Engaged

