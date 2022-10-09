Lana Condor Engaged: An American Actress Is Engaged with Anthony De La Torre

Learn more about Lana Condor here, including her estimated net worth as of 2018, boyfriend list, age, height, and weight. Estimates place Lana Condor’s wealth at around $2 million. Lana is a successful professional since she is an American actress and YouTuber. Her roles as Jubilee in 2016’s X-Men Apocalypse and Lara in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before brought her to prominence.

Lana is an American actress and YouTuber. Her breakout appearances as Jubilee in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and Lara on Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before propelled her to stardom.

As of 2022, her annual income is reported to be $125,000. She makes most of her money from acting in movies and TV shows and from making videos to post on YouTube. You may also be interested in reading about the wealth of Alexandra Shipp and Drake.

Biography of Lana Condor

As of the year 2022, Lana Condor will be 25 years old, as she was born on May 11, 1997. Born from a poor Christian household in Can Tho, Vietnam, her parents abandoned her shortly after she was born. Her given name at birth was Tran Dong Lan, and she lived in an orphanage for the first few months of her life. She was adopted by a family of American ancestry in the month of October 1997, and the four of them eventually settled in New York City. She is a devout Christian and also an American citizen. Her birth sign is Taurus, and she is of mixed Irish and Hungarian ancestry.

After spending some time in New York, she was sent to Whidbey Island, then Washington. She began ballet training at a young age and has continued her dance education at a number of prestigious dance schools, including the Whidbey Island Dance Theatre, the Joffrey Ballet Dance Company, and others.

She attended the New York Film Academy, the California State Summer School of the Arts, and other institutions for professional training and ultimately received diplomas in acting from these institutions. She also attended and graduated from Professional Performing Arts School and Notre Dame Academy. She enrolled at Loyola Marymount University but put off starting classes so she could focus on her career.

Read More- Amy Schneider Engaged: An American Engineering Executive Is Engaged with Genevieve Davis

Career

Actress Lana Condor made her big screen debut in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, a blockbuster superhero film from Hollywood. She has also been seen in the film Patriots Day, released in the same year.

She first appeared in the 2017 romance comedy High School Lover, and in 2018 she began filming an episode of the hit Netflix series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

In 2019, she appeared in the action drama series Deadly Class and the science fiction blockbuster Alita: Battle Angel. She also did voice work for the animated shows Rilakkuma and Kaoru that same year, as well as for the series BoJack Horseman.

Other well-known films and shows in which she has appeared include Summer Night and To All the Boys. Numerous films like P.S. I Still Love You and Girls Night come to mind.

Read More- Kam Williams Engaged: A Famous Reality Star Is Engaged with Leroy Garrett

Early Years

Tran Dong Lan (later known as Lana Therese Condor) was born on May 11, 1997, in Can Tho, Vietnam. Condor was an orphan for the first few months of her life before she was adopted by a family from the United States and given a new name. Her biological mother’s name is Mary Carol, and her biological father’s name is Bob, hence Mary Carol and Bob are her adoptive parents (father).

Lana has a brother named Arthur who was adopted. They split their time between New York City and Whidbey Island, Washington, where Condor and her adopted brother had settled.

Education

Lana Condor trained in ballet at the Whidbey Island Dance Theater, the Joffrey Ballet, the Rock School for Dance Education, and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. In addition to studying at UCLA, she took improv classes at The Groundlings.

Condor is currently enrolled at the Yale Summer Conservatory for Actors and the New York Film Academy. In addition, she attended the California State Summer School of the Arts as a scholar. Condor graduated in 2015 from Notre Dame Academy in Los Angeles after previously attending the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City. Loyola Marymount University subsequently accepted her, but she put off attending so that she could focus on her acting career instead.

Read More- Morgan Simianer Engaged: A Famous Cheerleader Is Engaged with Stone Burleson

Engaged lana condor

The beautiful Lana Condor has accepted your proposal! Actor and musician Anthony De La Torre, the star’s longtime boyfriend, proposed to her in an Instagram post on Friday.

Saying “yes” was the “easiest decision I’ve ever made,” Condor, 24 said in the caption. To be in your orbit is like living in a dream come true for me.

After that, she said, “After my dad, you’re the most impressive man I know. Little ones Emmy and Timmy have expressed their opinion that it’s high time their parents got engaged.”

When commenting about her engagement ring, Condor added, “The most beautiful jewelry I’ve ever seen was designed by Anthony in collaboration with the incredible Vietnamese female-owned jewellery shop @parisjewellerscanada. The fact that he worked with a Vietnamese firm to design my ring shows how considerate he is on a consistent basis, since he must have known how meaningful this gesture would be to me. My heart leaps with joy at the thought of being your wife, sweetheart. I adore you more than a million suns. : @lucasrossiphoto”

Netflix’s “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Lana Condor recently announced her engagement to actor Anthony De La Torre. It was the simplest choice I’ve ever had to make,” Condor, 24, posted on Instagram on Friday. I know that I am the luckiest lady on the planet to be in your orbit.

The “Lords of Chaos” actor De La Torre made his own public announcement, stating that he had “wanted to do this for six years.” Choosing to make De La Torre his wife “was the easiest decision I’ve ever taken,” he gushed in a letter.

Two years ago, Condor told Cosmopolitan magazine that she and De La Torre first met in 2015 at an Emmy nominees’ party, when he tapped her on the shoulder and introduced himself as Anthony. To have a friend seemed like a good idea at the time. In an Instagram post, Condor joked, “it’s about time mother & daddy get engaged!!!!” The couple’s dogs, Emmy and Timmy, reportedly made the suggestion.