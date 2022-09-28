Luke Pell Engaged: A Famous Reality Star Is Engaged with Amanda Mertz

On Monday, October 22, 1984, in Texas, a famous person named Luke Pell entered the world. As of right now, Luke is 33 years old. Libra is Pell’s natal sign.

You can see our most up-to-date estimate for Luke Pell’s net worth for 2020 and 2021, as well as our best guess for Luke’s earnings, income, and salary for 2020, by scrolling down and continuing on to the next page.

There aren’t too many people on AlphaLife with the first name Luke, but Luke Pell is one of them. He’s also 33 years old, which makes him part of the famous people club associated with the zodiac sign Libra.

The Life Story of Luke Pell

Reality television star Luke Pell was born in the United States on October 22, 1984. A decorated war hero turned successful businessman, she rose to attention as a contestant on the 2016 season of The Bachelorette. Luke Pell’s star sign, according to astrologers, is Libra. The town of Burnett, Texas, is his hometown. There is a sister in his life.

Early Years

He attended West Point, US Military Academy from 2003 to 2007, where he earned degrees in sociology and systems engineering. After a year as a platoon leader in Afghanistan, he returned home to work for the US Army as a fire direction officer and operations officer. Luke grew up in the little Texas town of Burnett. There is a sister in his life.

Luke Pell Engaged

The rumors have been confirmed! Since Luke Pell and Amanda Mertz of Bachelor Nation are now engaged, the ABC alum couldn’t help but spill the beans in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly about his romantic proposal, their wedding plans, and how many children they hope to have in the future.

They announced their engagement on Instagram on Thursday, July 7, saying, “Pell proposed to his longtime love when they were on vacation in Italy.”

If you’re going to be engaged, why not do it in Rome? They captioned the adorable photos of the TV star proposing to a Kentucky native by saying, “.”

While Pell’s proposal to his future wife was undeniably romantic (complete with an orchestra, roses, and more), the road leading up to it was anything but smooth.

He tells Us, “my phone died and I was talking to the florist and the musicians and the photographers and I was trying to plan everything that week,” so the language barrier in Italy was “more challenging than I anticipated it was going to be going into it.”

Pell and the vendors “had it pulled off at the last minute,” despite the fact that the secret planning and coordination began while the couple was still in Italy before they ever arrived in Rome. The Texan admits he’d been plotting a proposal to Mertz ever since they planned their vacation.

He told Us, “In the back of my mind, I felt it would be a terrific chance and a great spot to execute it.” After that, I said to myself, “Okay, I’ll simply start putting things together.”

Pell describes every aspect of Mertz’s ring, from the band to the diamond itself, however, he keeps the ring’s carat weight a secret between himself and his spouse. As he laughs at Us, “Keep that for the imagination!”

Specifically, Mertz “had [an engagement ring] in mind that she adored. She wanted the classic gold, so we set it in a halo with an emerald cut stone,” Pell says, adding that he consulted a jeweller in Nashville to find the perfect one.