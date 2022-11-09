Meet the New Hosts as We Countdown!

The presenter bench is being shaken up by a big year for UK quiz programs. As presenting veterans Jeremy Paxman and Richard Osman left University Challenge and Pointless, respectively, and Anne Robinson left Countdown early, her replacement Colin Murray is now temporarily vacating the chair to make room for a number of special guest hosts.

The very first program on Channel 4 has invited four legendary broadcasters to present Countdown for a week as part of a celebration of the channel’s 40th anniversary this month. Let’s get to know the new hosts who will be joining mathematician Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent on the words and numbers puzzle game.

Oct 31st Nov 4th: Baroness Floella Benjamin

First up was Baroness Floella Benjamin, a giant of children’s television and a life peer in the House of Lords, who hosted Countdown from Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 4.

The presenter and activist, who has devoted her professional life to advocating for children’s concerns and charity fundraising, is adored by people she refers to as her Play School Babies grownups who were youngsters during her 1970s and 1980s time on the kid’s show.

To name just one of his many on-screen roles, Doctor Who fans will undoubtedly recall Benjamin as the recurrent character Professor Rivers in The Sarah Jane Adventures. Judge Robert Rinder appeared with the Baroness as her Dictionary Corner opponent on Countdown. Currently, All4 offers its episodes for streaming.

Nov 7th Nov 11th: The Reverend Richard Coles

Rev. Richard Coles, a former pop sensation who is now an author and broadcaster, is the multi-hyphenate of the connoisseur. He is a recognizable figure on panel shows, a previous contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, and the winner of Celebrity MasterChef, and among his many other screen roles, he co-presents BBC Radio 4’s Saturday Live.

In the second week of November, he will assume the countdown presenter role; he has previously worked at Dictionary Corner, so this is not his first countdown rodeo. His Dictionary Tonto (is that what they name it? Dan Walker, a sports journalist and former contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, will be there.

Nov 14th Nov 18th: Sir Trevor McDonald

Who could be more authoritative than newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald, who is currently high on the list of national treasures? The renowned ITN host comes back for the third week of November after hosting the words and numbers game for the first time in 2021 as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front programming.

He currently serves as the floating head in E4’s resurrected GamesMaster gaming TV program. He is well-known in the UK. Bobby Seagull, a math prodigy and University Challenge alum, will be Sir Trevor’s Dictionary Corner partner.

Read More: The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 4 Release Date, & Trailer: Latest Update 2022

Nov 21st Nov 25th Moira Stuart

Broadcaster Moira Stuart will make her Countdown debut to round out the cycle of guest hosts before Colin Murray’s return. She is another instantly recognizable voice inextricably linked to British culture. Like Sir Trevor McDonald above, Stuart is a trailblazer and journalist with a nearly sixty-year career.

He has presented the news on BBC TV and radio, as well as on Classic FM and as a member of the BBC Radio 2 Chris Evans Breakfast Show. Who else is going to Dictionary Corner with her? Because of Biggins.

The quartet of brand-new guest hosts, whose entrance follows a number of changes to the British TV game show quizzing industry, finishes with this. In conclusion, in April it was announced that Richard Osman was abandoning the Pointless civilian episodes, leaving co-host Alexander Armstrong to host a rotating cast of guests in the laptop corner (is that what they call it?

It ought to be known as that.) The next month, in May, newCountdownhost Anne Robinson announced her early resignation.

Read More: 15 Ignored Resident Evil Clone Games that Deserve More Appreciation

Colin Murray of BBC Radio 5 Live took her place. Then, in August, we discovered that Jeremy Paxman, the show’s 27-year host, would be stepping down in 2023 and would be replaced by BBC Media Editor Amol Rajan. Keeping track of everything is a quiz round in and of itself.