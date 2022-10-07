Morgan Simianer Engaged: A Famous Cheerleader Is Engaged with Stone Burleson

Morgan Simianer (born 9 October 1997, age 24) is a well-known American cheerleader, social media influencer, model, television personality, content creator, gymnast, and businesswoman from Loveland, Colorado. In the country, she is well-known for appearing in the Netflix series Cheer in the year 2020.

Morgan Simianer’s Bio

Childhood

Morgan Simianer was born in 1997 and celebrates her birthday on October 9th every year. The cheerleader, likewise, was born in the United States in Corsicana, Texas. She is also 24 years old. Morgan is of American descent and was born under the sign of Libra.

Moving on, she hasn’t shared anything about her parents. Furthermore, the star cheerleader has kept her family’s identities hidden. When it comes to siblings, she has a brother as well. She has not, however, revealed the identity of her brothers. Likewise, she grew up in Texas, USA, with her brother.

She and her brother were forced to live in a trailer as sophomores in high school since their father was living with his new wife and their children and their mother had abandoned them when they were very little. Morgan was forced to remain in the trailer alone herself after her brother Wyatt turned 18 and left to find their mother.

Education

The famed cheerleader began her education at a local high school. She moved on to Navarro College after graduating from high school. She was a cheerleader throughout high school and college.

Morgan Simianer Engaged

Morgan Simianer has proposed! Stone Burleson, the protagonist of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, proposed to her on March 26. “On Saturday, the woman of my dreams blessed my entire life by saying ‘Yes,'” the future groom captioned a photo on Instagram. “I can’t wait to spend my life with you, Morgan Lyn Simianer.”

Morgan, for one, is ecstatic to begin the new chapter. According to E! News, “Stone is my best friend, so saying ‘yes!’ was the simplest thing I’ve ever done. He makes me the happiest girl on the globe, and I’m still amazed that I’ll be spending the rest of my life with him!”

He proposed while surrounded by rose petals, and they posed for photos to show off her new engagement ring. “He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name,” she said in a separate post. “I’m very excited to marry my best buddy. I adore you, Stone.”

Stone proposed at the HALL Arts Hotel in Dallas, according to People. According to the magazine, the Navarro College cheerleading alum assumed she was going to an interview and photoshoot with her former coach Monica Aldama, but she soon discovered what was going on.

Stone proposed to Morgan by getting down on one knee on a rose-covered rooftop. People reports that he gave her a Kay Jewelers custom Neil Lane marquise-cut diamond ring with a 2.75-carat stone, a halo, and an 18K yellow gold band. After Morgan said yes, Stone surprised her with a reception attended by their family and friends, according to the tabloid.

The couple told People, who broke the story first, that they got engaged over the weekend at the HALL Arts Hotel in Dallas, Texas.